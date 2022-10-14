Charles Aniagwu is the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation and Commissioner for Information in Delta State.
News

2023: Nigerians want a country that works –Aniagwu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Spokesperson of the Atiku- Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said that Nigerians were not interested in wrangling within political parties but how to get the country back to working ways. Aniagwu, who said this while speaking on “Focus Nigeria” on AIT on Wednesday, added that Nigerians were tired of the over seven years maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

He said the PDP’s Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta were committed in their quest to rescue, reset and rebuild Nigeria for the good of all citizens. According to him, there is no crisis in the PDP but a plurality of opinions among members which is guaranteed in every democratic governance. “As a party we are looking up to our leader Atiku Abubakar to unite us as a party and as a nation. “Atiku’s quest to unite Nigerians is not just because of the votes but because it is an essential ingredient of what we want to do to solve the myriads of challenges facing the nation,” he said.

Aniagwu, who is also Delta State Commissioner for Information, said the PDP was far different from the APC which had no regards for its members with dissenting views. “You will recall how they were calling former Speaker Yakubu Dogara and former SGF, Babachir Lawal names for disagreeing with the party over the same faith ticket.

“Those who disagreed with us in the PDP we granted them their democratic rights to express their opinion and we didn’t go ahead to cast aspersions on them. “As a party we have acknowledged their concerns which is why Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees had to step down and we are appealing to them to allow us go into the elections as a united party and we will come back to resolve all the issues raised after winning the election by the grace of God and the help of Nigerians,” he said. He commended the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa- Ibom, Udom Emmanuel and other stakeholders of the party for the massive mobilisation at the party’s Campaign flag-off at Uyo. He said the Uyo outing signposts the fact that the PDP meant business in its quest to rebuild the country and urged Nigerians to key into the rescue mission agenda for the good of the nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FUOYE sacks registrar over alleged misconduct

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has announced the removal of the university’s Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya. This came a few days after the registrar was suspended over alleged misconduct. A statement yesterday cosigned by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and […]
News Top Stories

NASS: Kalu sponsors two bills to strengthen Armed Forces, Court of Appeal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Senate has granted first reading to two bills sponsored by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, to provide for fixed tenure for service chiefs and to increase the number of Justices of the Court of Appeal. The first reading of the bills was taken during the final week of the plenary […]
News Top Stories

Dowen student’s death: Lagos orders closure of school pending investigation

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Following the controversial death of a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, due to alleged bullying and beating by some student cult members, the Lagos State government yesterday ordered indefinite closure of the private school. The directive to close the school, which was announced through a statement, entitled: “Lagos government orders indefinite closure of Dowen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica