2023: Nigerians want change due to poor performance of APC –Ebenezer Babatope

A former minister of transportation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, has said that the party would abide by the ruling of the court over the suspension of its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Babatope also believes that the PDP would take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023. The publicity secretary of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) speaks with Oladipupo Awo jobi on issues of interest in an interview.

What is the latest with your party after the suspension of your National Chairman, Uche Secondus?

The decision of the court is final; Prince Uche Secondus has been asked to step aside as the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

So, what is the way forward for the party now?

Nobody can question a court of law. The court of competent jurisdiction has given a judgement and whoever is aggrieved can go to court to get a reverse judgement.

People are looking at it that your party is the main opposition and election is fast approaching and these crises are happening, don’t you think your party will be affected?

We will abide by the decision of the court; we are a law abiding political party. If we have any contrary view we will go to court and as far as we are concerned the court judgement stays until it is reversed by another court of competent jurisdiction. We are a law abiding political party. This will not affect our party in any way all the same.

Is your party planning to get new officers and bring everything back to normal?

All of us in the party are hell bent on winning the 2023 general elections and so it shall be because we will put everything back to normal very soon.

The last president from your party came from the South, are you planning to field a Southern candidate now?

We have not taken a decision on that yet. When we take a decision it would be made known to the world. We are much concerned about the 2023 elections; we will win the election by the grace of God.

The issue of the secessionists is there, we have Sunday Igboho of Yoruba Nation, who is being detained in the Republic of Benin, while Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB is in detention in Nigeria, what is your advice to the government on these agitations?

The government should make a Nnamdi Kanu face the court and abide by the decision of the court and also abide by what Republic of Benin says about Sunday Igboho. The government should be seen as law abiding.

What do you think the current state of insecurity portend for our nation at this material time?

The security problem has always been there and it’s a pity that we have such problem in the country. We are going to solve it by the grace of God because Nigerians are concerned about the situation.

With all the insecurity, is it possible for us to have election in Nigeria in 2023?

By the grace of God we will have election and we will get over it. We must keep our country together and be united.

What is your advice to politician in 2023 as we usually have electoral violence in Nigeria?

We are going to ensure that we have a peaceful election and peaceful change of government in 2023. Nigerians want a change in government because of the poor governance of the APC.

Some people are saying that the APC is clearing the Augean Stable and developing the country in terms of infrastructure and fighting corruption, are you saying they are not right?

By the grace of God all that will make for a peaceful change of government, all that will make for a for a good country will be observed by our party. We cannot wish the APC government evil because we are talking about our country.

