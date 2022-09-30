2023: Nigerians’ll no longer stand aloof – Group

An advocacy and good governance group, Imo Progressive Initiative Nigeria (IPIN), has told the political class to expect active participation of all Nigerians at all levels of next year’s general election This declaration was made during the inauguration of IPIN, in OWERRI, the Imo state capital.

The group was birthed with the sole aim of educating the younger generation on the need for good governance and exemplary leadership in the country. Inaugurating the group, Ambassador Darlington Onwuegbu, commended the efforts of the group and its boldness in confronting the issue of good governance in the country. He said: “There is an emerging new order; time has passed when Nigerians looked the other way while their leaders made a mess of their country and patrimony”. Onwuegbu however commended the state coordinator of the group, Pastor Chika Emedo, urging members to give him the needed support. In his keynote address, Pastor Emedo, commended the national leadership and promised that the reason the group was created will not be defeated as he will do everything possible to ensure that the people get the education needed to foster good governance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...