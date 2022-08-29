2023: Nigerians’ll punish APC for failed promises –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said next year’s election would be an opportunity for Nigerians to punish the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its many failed promises. Atiku in a letter to compatriots, assured that he would hit the ground running from day one, if elected president.

He said: “I am a candidate who is prepared for the job.” The former vice president who boasted that he has been tried and tested and has the capacity to get the job done, noted that his “campaign comes with a promise of renewal, and a commitment of returning power to the people.

“That is what the PDP stands for. “And like I did say in Lagos during the NBA (Nigeria Bar Association) national conference, I am not a trial and error in leadership.

“We know, much as you do know, too, that the upcoming election is a referendum on the ruling party. They have failed and our democracy gives us the power to punish the APC for their failed promises.”

