2023, Nigeria’s opportunity to reclaim identity – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the 2023 general election is an opportunity for Nigerians to reclaim their identity as a united and fraternal people. PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, at a goodwill message at the wedding reception of Mixine Ewere Okowa and her husband, Dr. Daniel Igo, at the National Ecumenical Centre, said the sacred challenge before the present generation of Nigerians was to bequeath to the youths a healthy and cohesive country that they would be proud.

Ayu in a statement by his special adviser on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, stated: “We thought we were on an irreversible course to the top, but disaster struck along the line, and today we are back to the drawing board.

“Our generation, therefore, has the solemn responsibility to hand over to our children a united, healthy and prosperous nation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...