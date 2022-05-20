News

2023: Nigeria’s presidency not for moneybags, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said he is not a moneybags and told Kaduna State delegates to the National convention to vote for him based on his capacity and experience to do the job. Fayemi said he believes Nigeria’s presidency is not for the money bags but for someone like him with the capacity, the competence and the compassion to take Nigeria to the next level. The presidential hopeful who stated this while canvassing for support of the Kaduna national delegates yesterday, however said though he does not have money, he has what it takes to take the country to the next level.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai described Fayemi as a man of great intent, patience, whom he had also known for over 20 years. But addressing the delegates, Fayemi promised to end insecurity and that “Inequality, poverty, economic challenges are some of the issues to be addressed before we can address insecurity.

Fayemi said: “Kaduna state is one of the major food baskets in the country. We want to absorb our youth into the food value chain of agriculture and we must guarantee credit for our farmers and off-taking of the produce from our farmers.

“As a founding member of APC there should be correlation between those who worked for the party and those that benefited from the party. I will establish an APC policy institute to be involved in policy making to make policy and hold the leaders responsible.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CAN: Govt has abandoned Nigerians to their pains

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

In his Easter message to the people of Kaduna state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) state chapter said government at all levels have abandoned the people in their pains. Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the prevailing situation in the country was a complete disservice for the government to abandon citizens […]
News

KEDCO distributes 87,000 prepaid meters to customers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), yesterday flagged off the free distribution of 87,000 phase-zero prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Scheme, as directed by the Federal Government. Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of the company, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, said about 87,000 metres would be distributed to the three states of Katsina, […]
News

Reps probe alleged secret accounts at NPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Finance and Ports and Harbours to probe the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over a secret bank account allegedly operated by the agency in a commercial bank for the collection of revenue from vessels. This decision followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Kolawale Lawal (APM, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica