2023: Nigeria’s presidency not for moneybags, says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said he is not a moneybags and told Kaduna State delegates to the National convention to vote for him based on his capacity and experience to do the job. Fayemi said he believes Nigeria’s presidency is not for the money bags but for someone like him with the capacity, the competence and the compassion to take Nigeria to the next level. The presidential hopeful who stated this while canvassing for support of the Kaduna national delegates yesterday, however said though he does not have money, he has what it takes to take the country to the next level.

On his part, Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai described Fayemi as a man of great intent, patience, whom he had also known for over 20 years. But addressing the delegates, Fayemi promised to end insecurity and that “Inequality, poverty, economic challenges are some of the issues to be addressed before we can address insecurity.

Fayemi said: “Kaduna state is one of the major food baskets in the country. We want to absorb our youth into the food value chain of agriculture and we must guarantee credit for our farmers and off-taking of the produce from our farmers.

“As a founding member of APC there should be correlation between those who worked for the party and those that benefited from the party. I will establish an APC policy institute to be involved in policy making to make policy and hold the leaders responsible.”

