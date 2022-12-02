2023: Nigeria’s presidency not for Tinubu, says Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, said the 2023 Nigeria presidency is not for Asiwaju Bola AhmedTinubu, thepresidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senator Baba-Ahmed at a press conference yesterday, in Abuja, also accused the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of promotingfalsehood, emptyandderogatoryattacks on the LP candidate, Mr Peter Obi. He noted that since Tinubu claims to be a godfather: “He can continue to be a godfather. Nigeria’s presidency is not for him. Anybody whofeelshehas short comings should kindly step aside.

There are many people qualified for that job.” Baba-Ahmed, however, said the party does not talk “about health conditions of candidates because it is a personal issue,” but added that Nigeria is too great for the ambition of any individual. The LP vice presidential candidate advised Tinubu to quit the presidential race, adding that if he chooses to contest, the Labour Party would beat him and retire him from politics.

He said it’sunfortunate that despitethepeaceaccordsigned by the presidential candidates which represents a code of conduct for the 2023 presidential elections, the APC and the PDP have embarked on disinformationandmisinformation about the Labour Party and its candidate. Among such misinformation, according to him, was a false narrative that Obi is against the production of oil in the North.

Senator Baba-Ahmed recalled: “Peter Obi has repeatedly stated at various local and international fora that the greatest physical asset of Nigeria is the vast rich land in the North, and declared his commitment as a visionary transformative leader to exploit same for the overwhelming benefit of the Nigerian people. “Just a few days ago, the presidential candidate of the APC, while speaking in Delta State and referring to our presidential candidate, said that it was a disgrace to mention his name.

“While our candidate is quite comfortable with not being mentioned, it is most unpresidential, indecorous and disrespectful from the candidate who claims its his turn at the Nigerian presidency.” Heequallycondemned“unguardedandunculturedpublic pronouncements” byAPCvice presidentialcandidate, Kashim Shattima against Obi, noting that such insults have become regular as he has not spared Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

