2023 Nigeria’s presidential election and matters arising

His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the President-elect of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Polling 8,794,726 votes, he defeated his closest rivals, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi who respectively won 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes. By every standard, the result of the 2023 Nigerian elections is very close. And, however, it has produced surprises, which are good indicators that the Nigerian electoral process produces the choices of Nigerians. For instance, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been defeated by Mr. Peter Obi for the first time. Also, President Muhammadu Buhari was defeated by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

If anything, at least the 2023 presidential elections should give more confidence to Nigerians that the Nigerian electoral process has matured. INEC should be commended for the management of the 2023 elections. Credit should also be given to President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling political environment for INEC to do its work professionally without political interference by the executives. Unfortunately, the same could not be said about Nigeria’s democracy. This is because a matured democracy should command the respect of actors in the electoral process.

Rather than commanding respect, what characterises the 2023 presidential elections is utter contempt from fellow contestants and so long as the results don’t support the aspirations of some of the fellow leading candidates, it is disputed. As a result, from the beginning of the collation of results for the 2023 presidential election, there were calls for cancellation of the results by both the leading candidates who have lost the elections and some of their supporters, including a former President of the Federal Republic whose records of interference and manipulation of the Nigerian electoral process is anything but civil or democratic.

Perhaps, it should be recognised that foul cries by candidates who lost the elections is also a reflection of the internal dynamics of party politics in the country. The truth must be told that while, as Nigerians, across all interests, we have invested a lot of resources in engaging INEC to reform the electoral process, the same could not be said about political parties and the management of internal party contests. Part of that reality is reflected in the poor management of the process of candidates’ emergence for the 2023 elections. In many respects, LP’s rise to electoral prominence in the 2023 elections is largely through harvesting the grievances of politicians from both the PDP and APC.

For instance, Mr. Peter Obi was up to early 2022 a member of the PDP and many LP governorship candidates were defectors from both the PDP and APC after losing their bids in either the PDP or APC to emerge as gubernatorial candidates.

The unhealthy state of internal party contest therefore, leading to imposition of candidates could be attributed as the source for legitimacy for the disrespectful conducts of candidates and politicians who lost the elections. It is also perhaps the source of challenges leading to some of the avoidable outcomes of the 2023 elections in many states. What distinguishes the APC and its presidential candidate who is today has been declared President-elect is the fact that he represents hope by resisting attempts to impose a so-called consensus Presidential candidate within the APC.

His emergence as the candidate of our party in June 2022 embodies that narrative. And again, his election as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a true reflection of that reality too. Without reopening all the dynamics that played out, it is public knowledge that some people at the highest level in APC were opposed to the emergence of Asiwaju Tinubu both as the candidate of the APC and the President-Elect. Part of what must be acknowledged is that APC had to manage its Presidential campaign almost as if its Presidential candidate was an opposition candidate.

For instance, our leaders had to dissociate themselves from a crudely managed cashless policy of the APC Federal Government, which had the attributes of facilitating the defeat of APC in the presidential elections. That Nigerians, across every part of the country elected Asiwaju Tinubu as the next President of the Federal Republic reflects the trust being invested both in APC as a party and Asiwaju as the President-elect. Without doubt, this is well earned trust. Asiwaju, as a politician, has over the years demonstrated strong commitment to building Nigerian democracy.

He was, together with many patriotic Nigerians, in the trenches in the 1990s struggling against military rule. From the beginning of the Fourth Republic, first as elected Governor of Lagos State, he was part of the struggle against the culture of executive lawlessness that characterised the tenure of PDP between 1999 and 2015. He was instrumental in the evolution of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) as an opposition party winning six states between 2007 and 2013. Being a visionary leader of the ACN, he was together with other leaders, notably Chief Bisi Akande able to negotiate a pan Nigerian political alliance, leading to the successful merger negotiations of opposition parties in the country in 2013 producing the APC as a registered political party.

Lukman writes from Abuja

