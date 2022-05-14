2023: Nine APC aspirants set to step down for Ahmed Lawan— Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu says nine presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to step down to support the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that an influential presidential aspirant from the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also planing to join the APC.

Kalu, though did not list their names, was the first to drop his presidential ambition in support of Lawan on the grounds of failure of APC to zone the presidential ticket to the South East.

He declared his support for Lawan who hails from the North East.

