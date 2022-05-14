News

2023: Nine APC aspirants set to step down for Ahmed Lawan— Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chief Whip of the Senate , Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu says nine presidential aspirants from the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to step down to support the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that an influential presidential aspirant from the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also planing to join the APC.

Kalu, though did not list their names, was the first to drop his presidential ambition in support of Lawan on the grounds of failure of APC to zone the presidential ticket to the South East.

He declared his support for Lawan who hails from the North East.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ortom calls for Sovereign National Conference

Posted on Author Cephas Iorheme

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday urged the Federal Government to convene a Sovereign National Conference to chart the way forward for Nigeria and strengthen its unity. Ortom stated this while speaking at the Interdenominational Independence Thanksgiving Service organized by the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in collaboration with the state government. […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo canvasses for professionalization of public service

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for the professionalization of the nation’s public service instead of clamouring for a cut in the cost of governance in the country.   Osinbajo made this suggestion yesterday in his keynote address at the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Leadership Colloquium organized to mark the birthday of the Minister of Interior. […]
News

Lawyer laments poor reading culture among students

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A legal practitioner, Mrs Moji Okeya, has decried poor reading culture among students. She therefore called on all levels of government to ensure that all schools have well-equipped libraries to encourage reading culture. Okeya spoke during a cash presentation to some students of Ise/Emure Secondary Schools at Ise Orun local government area of Ekiti State. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica