2023: Nkwegu emerges LP guber candidate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Chief Edward Nkwegu yesterday emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Ebonyi State in next year’s general election. He was elected unopposed at the party’s headquarters along Abakaliki Enugu Highway. The primary election was conducted by a national officer of the party, Mrs. Oluchi Okpara, who was also the returning officer of the exercise. Nkwegu, in his speech, thanked delegates of the party for the confidence reposed in him. He boasted that the Labour Party would win the state in 2023.

 

