2023: Nnamani, Chime reconcile, meet Ugwuanyi

‘Ebeano’, the political structure of former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday announced a comeback with a planned visit to incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, today. This emerged as Nnamani and a former governor of the state, Senator Sulivan Chime, also reconciled their political differences at Nnamani’s house. The powerful political family, after years of being in limbo announced that it had come out of the crisis that weighed it down and now ready to fly, while the group pledged to strengthen the structure now and ahead of 2023 elections.

Former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under Nnamani, Dr. Dan Shere, while addressing a press conference in Enugu, said they were now set to reclaim their pride of place in Enugu politics. The group, which has been producing the governors of Enugu State since 1999, said it has resolved the crisis among them and are poised to move forward and carry everybody along. To mark the return of peace, the former SSG said the group would today pay solidarity visit to Gov. Ugnothing wuanyi, which according to Shere, was to commend him for his good governance efforts in the state. He said: “We have quarrelled too much; we don’t want to quarrel again. We have resolved our crisis and everybody is on board now in the effort to move Enugu State to higher height.”

While describing Ebeano as a concept where the development of Enugu State was anchored, the coordinator explained that the three governors of the State since 1999, Nnamani, Chime and the incumbent, are all products of the structure. According to him, each of them has represented the group very positively by interpreting the dreams of Ebeano in their various development agenda. “Ebeano is about a dream for Enugu and its development; it is about a dream to develop Enugu and make its people happy.

“It has provided leadership in the State since 1999. Governors Chimaroke Nnamani, Sullivan Chime and currently, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; they all interpreted the dream their own way, to the satisfaction of Enugu people,” Shere explained. On the timing of the solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi, he dismissed any political connotation, saying the visit had nothing to do with 2023. “It has nothing to do with 2023. It is just to commend him for his development effort and encourage him to do more. “We want to take politics out of it. We want to support him for doing well, representing us very well,” Shere said.

Like this: Like Loading...