2023: Nnamani joins presidential race

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has joined the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Nnamani, noted that he would begin to consult APC delegates across the country. He stated that if elected, he would entrench good leadership, governance and take Nigeria to an enviable height.

“The idea of the brief is to further expatiate on my intention to contest for the APC 2023 Presidential Primary. “A few days ago, I expressed the intention to join the contest for the primary. Now, I give firm declaration that I will purchase the nomination forms in a couple of days,” he said. The APC chieftain frown at the high cost of the party’s Nomination Forms, adding that party faithful should work together in order to reduce the amount. “Many of you may want to seek my views concerning the high cost of expression of interest and nomination fees of our major political parties.

“My view is that we should work towards reducing the cost of nomination for political offices so that we can create an inclusive environment for our dynamic youths and women who may not have access to much wealth but have great intellect and public spirit to enter into public service through political recruitment,” he said.

 

