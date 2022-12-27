2023: Nnamani restates support for Tinubu, hosts Campaign Council members

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East) has restated his preference for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria through next year’s general election.

Nnamani made his unrelenting support in his country home, Agbani, Enugu State, when he hosted some members of the Asiwaju Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Monday.

Some of the APC PCC members in his guests included former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; APC PCC spokesman in the South east, Dr. Josef Onoh; Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Hon AC Udeh, among others.

Senator Nnamani, while addressing his guests, stated that come February 25 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu will be elected the next president of Nigeria, noting that his choice was not for personal reasons but for mainstreaming of the south east into Nigeria politics.

Senator Ken Nnamani also restated his own commitment to the Asiwaju for Presidential bid, stating that it was national interest.

Spokesman of the PCC in the South East, Josef Onoh said that Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has remained consistent in abiding by the Asaba, Enugu and Lagos accord of the southern governors that the next president should be of a southern origin after the northern Nigeria’s eight years in power.

“I thank Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for standing by that principle and his commitment towards ensuring that Asiwaju emerges the next president of Nigeria. I have made it clear that time has come not just for renewed hope for Nigeria but for our future generation.

“Asiwaju as a father has come to a point where he said that what he wants to offer is a better foundation for all parts of the country and I’m with Asiwaju in that course,” Onoh said.

Onoh also hailed the commitment of Senator Ken Nnamani has made with the consultations he has engaged in for the process of electing Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

“Your commitments to the project Nigeria has renewed hope of the south easterners reintegration and your politics without sentiment is a guide to our people,” Onoh lauded both Sen.ken Nnamani and Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani in the most special way and reaffirmed Asiwaju’s immense respect for him and will never take their bond and friendship for granted.

