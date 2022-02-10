2023: Nnamani, Utazi, others drum support for Ugwuanyi

A former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator ChimarokeNnamani, hisEnugu North counterpart, Senator Chukwuma Utazi, members of House of the Representatives from the state, the state legislature, councilchairmen in the 17 local government areas of the state and other stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday reaffirmed their endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the de facto leader of the party in the state in particular and the South East geo-political zone in general.

The Enugu PDP stakeholders, who spoke at the flag off of the 2022 local government election campaign, held at Ikem, Isi-Uzo Local Government headquarters, said Governor Ugwuanyi remains their leader while they are his followers. They commended the governor for the manner he has been managing the affairs of the state, stressing that it is unprecedented.

