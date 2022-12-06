2023: NNCC challenges Christians on political awareness for national rebirth

The Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC), powered by Nigeria Cryout, has challenged Nigerian Christians, both home and abroad on fulfilment of their political mandate for national rebirth.

The Christian political empowerment forum initiated by Apostle Titi Oluwadare, who is based abroad, regretted the unwillingness of Christians to fulfil their mandate, hence the capturing of the nation’s political sphere by Muslims.

NNCC made the observation known ahead of its Meet the Church Summit with the theme: “The Voice of The Church in The Nation” holding at the Elevation Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, December 9.

Oluwadare, Convener of the planned summit, stated virtually at a hybrid briefing hosted in Lagos, said: “Refusal of the church to do the needful to harmonise this important voting bloc in the country has always translated into disjointed ideas and interests that lead to defeat and loss of opportunities for the church to have a say and even be involved in the rebirth and the transformation of the nation.

“The body of Christ in Nigeria both in the North and South have not been able to unite and strategically harmonise their interests based on Biblical Social Mandate and Principles.

“This is because of lack of understanding, individual interests and refusal and laziness to strategically harmonise ideas for the common good of all.”

Ambassador Ralph Ogbu, NNCC Executive Director of Mobilisation in Diaspora and Finance said if truth be told: “The church of Nigeria has been left behind.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...