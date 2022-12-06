News

2023: NNCC challenges Christians on political awareness for national rebirth

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC), powered by Nigeria Cryout, has challenged Nigerian Christians, both home and abroad on fulfilment of their political mandate for national rebirth.

The Christian political empowerment forum initiated by Apostle Titi Oluwadare, who is based abroad, regretted the unwillingness of Christians to fulfil their mandate, hence the capturing of the nation’s political sphere by Muslims.

NNCC made the observation known ahead of its Meet the Church Summit with the theme: “The Voice of The Church in The Nation” holding at the Elevation Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, December 9.

Oluwadare, Convener of the planned summit, stated virtually at a hybrid briefing hosted in Lagos, said: “Refusal of the church to do the needful to harmonise this important voting bloc in the country has always translated into disjointed ideas and interests that lead to defeat and loss of opportunities for the church to have a say and even be involved in the rebirth and the transformation of the nation.

“The body of Christ in Nigeria both in the North and South have not been able to unite and strategically harmonise their interests based on Biblical Social Mandate and Principles.

“This is because of lack of understanding, individual interests and refusal and laziness to strategically harmonise ideas for the common good of all.”

Ambassador Ralph Ogbu, NNCC Executive Director of Mobilisation in Diaspora and Finance said if truth be told: “The church of Nigeria has been left behind.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Terrorists’ attacks in Niger Republic, setback to regional efforts, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described insurgents’ attacks in Niger Republic as a setback to regional efforts to stem terrorism in Africa. President Buhari, who expressed deep shock and grief over the killing of 69 people in Niger Republic by insurgents on the country’s common border with Mali and Burkina Faso, yester-day said: “This dastardly and […]
News Top Stories

IGP deploys anti-riot policemen nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Worried by the violent dimension the on-going #EndSARS protests have assumed in some major cities of the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Mobile Force (PMF) nationwide.   The PMF is an anti-riot unit of the Force specially trained in the art of quelling protests […]
News

JAMB releases 2022 mock UTME results

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released results of the 2022 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Saturday, April 9. Announcing the results in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, the Board asked candidates who sat for the mock examination to proceed to its official site to check their results. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica