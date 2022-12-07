2023: NNCC tasks Christians on political awakening for national rebirth

Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) powered by Nigeria Cryout, has challenged Nigerian Christians, both home and abroad, on fulfillment of their political mandate for national rebirth. The Christian political empowerment forum initiated by Apostle Titi Oluwadare who is based abroad regretted the unwillingness of Christians to fulfill their mandate, hence the capturing of the nation’s political sphere by Muslims. The NNCC stated this ahead of its Meet the Church Summit themed “The Voice of The Church in The Nation,” holding at the Elevation Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, December 9. Oluwadare, Convener of the planned summit, at a virtual hybrid briefing hosted in Lagos, said: “Refusal of the Church to do the needful to harmonise this important voting bloc in the country has always translated into disjointed ideas and interests that lead to defeat and loss of opportunities to have a say and even be involved in the rebirth and the transformation of the nation.
Related Articles
Ortom’s attack: Military forces intensify patrol at security flashpoints in Benue
The military forces operating under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday said it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State following the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom. Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this while briefing journalists at the scene of last Saturday’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rewane: Slow economic recovery may increase default risk
As Nigeria’s rising debt profile continues to spark concern across the country, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that there is a risk of default if economic recovery is slower than projected. He stated this in his Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Session presentation for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Court acquits HEDA chair of cyber stalking charges
A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday discharged the Chairman of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraju, of the cyber stalking crime charges brought against him by the Federal Government. Suraju’s discharge followed a request from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)