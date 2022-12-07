2023: NNCC tasks Christians on political awakening for national rebirth

Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) powered by Nigeria Cryout, has challenged Nigerian Christians, both home and abroad, on fulfillment of their political mandate for national rebirth. The Christian political empowerment forum initiated by Apostle Titi Oluwadare who is based abroad regretted the unwillingness of Christians to fulfill their mandate, hence the capturing of the nation’s political sphere by Muslims. The NNCC stated this ahead of its Meet the Church Summit themed “The Voice of The Church in The Nation,” holding at the Elevation Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, December 9. Oluwadare, Convener of the planned summit, at a virtual hybrid briefing hosted in Lagos, said: “Refusal of the Church to do the needful to harmonise this important voting bloc in the country has always translated into disjointed ideas and interests that lead to defeat and loss of opportunities to have a say and even be involved in the rebirth and the transformation of the nation.

