2023: NNPP advocates ballot box ‘coup’ to save Nigeria

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has prescribed a “ballot box coup” as a panacea to saving Nigeria from the near total collapse which the successive administrations had created for her.

The party, at the launch of its South West Support Group in Ibadan at the weekend, maintained that only the installation of a new government that would be purpose-driven and show concern about the welfare of the citizens would give the people the expected hope.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the group, Comrade Olamiposi Sunday Oginni, his idea of “ballot box coup” means using of the ballot box to effect electoral change that would bring a total departure from what we have been doing electorally since 1999.

Quoting a popular saying that only a mad man would be doing the same thing over a period of time and expect a different result, Comrade Oginni, who also doubles as the Ogun State Chairman of the party, said: “Unless Nigerians collectively decide to effect meaningful change electorally come 2023, hope of change from the present quagmire will remain a mirage.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

