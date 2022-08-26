2023: NNPP cries out as police seal Borno secretariat

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Prof. Rufai Alkali has warned the police and opposition parties to desist from acts capable of igniting crisis ahead of next year’s election. Alkali gave the warning yesterday in reaction to the report over the shutdown of the party’s secretariat in Maiduguri. According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and security agencies should comport themselves ahead of the election. He frowned on the report that the NNPP’s secretariat was sealed in Borno State. According to a report, the police yesterday morning took over the secretariat a few days before the unveiling of the office located around Abbaganaram ward of the Maiduguri metropolis.
