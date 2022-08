2023: NNPP cries out as police seal Borno secretariat

A coalition of civil society groups have called on the Federal Government to ensure justice for the victims of police brutality and to also ensure that indicted security personnel at the #EndSARS panel are brought to book. The 18 civil society groups under the umbrella of Action Group on Free Civil Space, converged yesterday on […]

A member, House of Representatives, Jide Jimoh, has said that the issue of special status for Lagos State is still being pushed by lawmakers from the state, stating that the state deserves a special status. Jimoh, who represents Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference on his scorecard in the chamber […]

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Prof. Rufai Alkali has warned the police and opposition parties to desist from acts capable of igniting crisis ahead of next year’s election. Alkali gave the warning yesterday in reaction to the report over the shutdown of the party’s secretariat in Maiduguri. According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and security agencies should comport themselves ahead of the election. He frowned on the report that the NNPP’s secretariat was sealed in Borno State. According to a report, the police yesterday morning took over the secretariat a few days before the unveiling of the office located around Abbaganaram ward of the Maiduguri metropolis.

