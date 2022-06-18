Top Stories

2023: NNPP hopeful on outcome of alliance talks with Labour Party

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said it was hopeful that its alliance talks with the Labour Party will bear positive result.

In a tweet, on Saturday, the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led political party said: “We hope for good results that will give Nigeria a chance to be alive, once again.”

The talks for a possible alliance between the LP and NNPP is already making waves across the country.

Many Nigerians who are desirous of a ‘third force’ that can challenge the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections are looking up to the two political parties with former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as presidential candidates, to agree on an alliance.

Kwankwaso brightened that hope in an interview he granted the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday where he confirmed that his party was discussing with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the possibility of forming a coalition for next year’s general election.

“It is true we are in talks with Peter Obi and a committee is working to look into how to form a merger between us.

“Friends and family are being up and doing talking about the merger arrangement,” Kwankwaso told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service.

“The merger is important because as you can see both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not pick their running mates from the Southeast,” Kwankwaso added.

Few hours after the interview was aired, the NNPP confirmed that a special committee had, indeed, been set up and discussions “are still ongoing.”

The party tweeted: “We wish to inform Nigerians that, our discussions with @PeterObi and the #LabourParty are still ongoing. Special committee was set to discuss arrangements. We hope for good results that will give Nigeria a chance to be alive, once again.”

WE WISH TO INFORM NIGERIANS THAT, OUR DISCUSSIONS WITH @PETEROBI AND THE #LABOURPARTY ARE STILL ONGOING. SPECIAL COMMITTEE WAS SET TO DISCUSS ARRANGEMENTS.

WE HOPE FOR GOOD RESULTS THAT WILL GIVE NIGERIA A CHANCE TO BE ALIVE, ONCE AGAIN.

#NNPP #NIGERIADECIDES2023 #KWANKWASO PIC.TWITTER.COM/EGUMFJO8A7

— Official NNPPng (@OfficialNNPPng) June 18, 2022

In another tweet, the NNPP said Kwankwaso’s BBC interview erases every doubt that people may be harbouring before now.

The tweet read: “#NNPP‘s presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu #Kwankwaso, had an interview with @bbchausa, which clears the air and confirms possibility of a coalition between both parties and their Presidential candidates; to work together in ensuring victory in the #NigeriaDecides2023.”

#NNPP’S PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SEN. RABIU #KWANKWASO, HAD AN INTERVIEW WITH @BBCHAUSA, WHICH CLEARS THE AIR AND CONFIRMS POSSIBILITY OF A COALITION BETWEEN BOTH PARTIES AND THEIR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES; TO WORK TOGETHER IN ENSURING VICTORY IN THE #NIGERIADECIDES2023. PIC.TWITTER.COM/P4CKZNP1TN

— Official NNPPng (@OfficialNNPPng) June 18, 2022

 

