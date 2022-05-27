2023: NNPP presidential aspirant steps down for Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi, yesterday withdrew from the 2023 race, declaring his intention to support former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the party, is aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Ajadi, who announced his withdrawal from the race at a press conference in Abeokuta, said he has opted to become Kwankwaso’s running mate of Kwakwanso. He said: “Senator Kwakwanso is a great Nigerian, an accomplished politician and administrator who will lift this country.” Speaking about the state of the nation, Ajadi regretted that nothing is working well in Nigeria. He said: “Nigeria is a country that God Himself has blessed, but look around you today, you will agree with me that things are not working well. “There is hunger in the land, despite the fact that Nigeria has arable land and varieties of foods and crops.”
