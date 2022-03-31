2023: NNPP well placed to restore Nigeria – Kwankwaso

... As party elects former PDP spokesperson Nat'l Chair

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that his new party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is well placed to restore Nigeria and place her on the pact of greatness.

Kwankwaso, who was a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for eight years and a Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 said only NNPP was capable of rescuing Nigeria.

According to him, if NNPP was voted into power, the incessant university lecturers strike would be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile the former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Rufai Alkali has been elected as the National Chairman of NNPP. He was elected on Wednesday at the National Convention of the party.

Speaking at the Convention Kwankwaso said: “This party is all about correcting the mistakes of the past and with your support we will achieve a better Nigeria.

“NNPP will soon be the number one force in the country.”

He also urged the party’s delegates to go back to their various states and local governments to mobilise people for the NNPP.

“The nation has been experiencing low voter turnout in elections because people are tired of the existing parties.

“This NNPP is fresh air for Nigerians because citizens are looking for a new and better Nigeria since they are tired of the status quo.

“Most of our members could not come for the convention because of the insecurity on our roads; but I promise you with NNPP all will be good.”

On his party, the NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali said that the establishment of the party was the beginning of the journey to a new dawn for Nigerians.

According to him, the NNPP would do its best to ensure the development of Nigeria to a higher level on every side.

