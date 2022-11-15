Politics

2023: NNPP’ll not campaign with drug, oil stolen monies – Alkali

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali has said that they would not use oil stolen money or drugs money for its presidential campaign.

Alkali, who said this on Tuesday in Abuja, also dismissed insinuations that the party was broken to the point that it cannot finance its presidential campaign for next year’s election.

The National Chairman, who spoke with some journalists, also criticised what he described as the continued propaganda to undo the party, as he noted that the NNPP is “more than ready to contest the elections, as it is a party that Nigerians have been waiting for.”

In the interview, he stressed that those bent on creating confusion in the opposition party must “think again”; adding that almost everything they have tried to hang on our neck has not succeeded and we are not bothered. We remain focused.”

The NNPP National Chairman explained that: “It appears that there are people who are afraid of this party and we don’t blame them. Initially they took this party for granted. First they felt that it was a Kano party. Next, they said it was a Kwankwaso party. Next they said that we cannot go far. In fact, there is another one that said that even the party has been deregistered. That was before the Osun elections. Another time they said that Kwankwaso was going to step down for another candidate. This is the propaganda. Every day after we try to deflect the other allegation, they come up with another one.”

 

