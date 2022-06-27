News

2023: NNPP's Ajadi sends important message to INEC

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Southwest, Olufemi Ajadi has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clarify the stipulated time frame within which Nigerians could collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

He said this had become necessary to properly guide the Nigerian electorates in playing their roles towards the 2023 general elections.

He also advocated that the process of registration and collection of the PVCs should not exceed 30 days.

Ajadi who spoke via a release by his Consultant, Media & Strategy, Mr. Cami Ezenwa, said many Nigerians who were willing to vote had been complaining about the registration process, and the delay in collecting the PVCs.

Reasoning that there was no reason why the process should drag, or be a source of confusion to Nigerians, he advised the INEC to up its game and remove every hurdle likely to mar the process or dent its credibility.

He said it was expected of INEC to adequately sensitize Nigerians in the runup to the elections and added that it would be dangerous not to carry the people along.

According to him, next year’s election remained crucial for the country, and Nigerians big and small should ensure they be part of the process.

“It is not enough for Nigerians to keep complaining about bad leadership, challenging economy or state of insecurity. It is needful for them to participate in the process that produces their leaders so that the economy could be fixed, and the time to do so is now”, Ajadi admonished.

On INEC, he said the commission owed it a duty to Nigerians to continuously sensitize the citizens about their PVCs as a way of ensuring that all eligible persons got the card.

He urged clergymen, community leaders, and other well-meaning persons to join in sensitizing their people concerning the upcoming election, first by ensuring they obtained their PVCs as law-abiding citizens of the country.

Ajadi, said if necessary, that they should organize “show your PVC” Sunday as a way of ensuring massive participation in the process rather than just pray and do nothing,

“Dear countrymen, do please, ensure that you do not sit by the fence this time. Go and get your PVC and be ready to vote in the upcoming election.

“When you vote, stay to ensure that your vote counts. Nigeria needs your choice, Nigeria needs your wealth of experience. Help her to get it right this time, by participating in the forthcoming elections. God bless you as you do so”, he prayed.

 

