2023: No amount of money can buy Nigeria’s presidency, says Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deemphasis the role of money in their quest to secure the ticket but to cooperate with the leadership of the party in choosing a consensus candidate that will be acceptable to the generality of Nigerians Kalu who gave this counsel yesterday at a meeting in Abuja, said the earlier Nigerians and presidential aspirants understand that no amount of money can buy the presidency of the country , the better for everyone.

The former governor of Abia State said only cohesion and consensus among the regions could produce a president and not the desperation of any single candidate no matter the depth of his purse He said: “If you throw in money, majority of the electorates will collect the money but still vote according to their conscience.

If money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria, Late MKO Abiola, could have bought it with extra change. If money can buy the president, former President Goodluck Jonathan could have bought the presidential seat in 2015.” Kalu, who was appointed the Director General of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation on Thursday, urged President Muhammed Buhari to consider giving Nigeria a man who can protect his legacies, fix the economy, take education seriously, secure all parts of Nigeria and give the entire country a sense of belonging. He said: “The man Nigerians can trust is Senator Ahmad Lawan. Picking Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the APC will heal and stabilize the country as it is the closest to equity, justice and fairness.

“I strongly believe that the fairness Nigerians need is to produce a president from the South East of Nigeria. In the absence of the South East , it is the North East . “These two regions are the only ones yet to produce the president of Nigeria and since the opposition has gone North East, it is ideal and wise that the APC go North East. I am sure Nigerians will not waste their votes on any candidate that is not from the two regions in the next year general elections and following years.”

