2023: No automatic ticket for you, Ogun PDP tells Adebutu, Jimi Lawal, others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday insisted that there is no automatic ticket for any aspirant of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

The chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele stated this when his state led exco officially received Jimi Lawal, an associate of Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El’Rufai into the party at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Lawal, an APC governorship aspirant during the 2019 election, had last week dumped the APC and picked the governorship form of the PDP.

Aside from Lawal, three other aspirants, including Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Segun Showunmi and Professor David Bamgbose have indicated their interests in contesting for the Governorship ticket of the party.

Ogundele, while receiving Lawal and his team into the party, said the party was ready to receive aggrieved members of the opposition APC and other people who are willing to join the party.

He assured all the aspirants of a level playing ground, insisting that the party would conduct free, fair and credible primary elections to pick credible candidates to contest the 2023 election.

Ogundele disclosed, contrary to insinuation that Adebutu had “pocketed” the party, “nobody has hijacked the structure of the party. This party has not been pocketed by anybody.

He said, PDP has learnt from its mistakes and repositioned itself to win the 2023 election, saying the party would avoid imposition of candidates which led to the crisis that almost tore the party apart.

Ogundele said, “Our joy is to have so many credible and outstanding members in the party. I  have any doubt in my mind that our brother (Lawal) is a credible leader, these are the kind of leaders we want in the party.

“The door of our party is open to everybody. Our party is ready to take in people that are willing to join us.

“I assure you that the party will conduct a free, fair and credible primary election, not only for governorship but also for all other positions.

“I promise to give all of you (aspirants) a level playing ground. This party is going to conduct a credible primary and anybody is free to contest for any position.”

Lawal in his remarks, accused the APC – led administration in the state of failing the people, saying he would deployed his wealth of experience in both the public and private sector to save the state from imminent collapse.

“Our state is bleeding, almost at the point of haemorrhaging to death, we need to save Ogun state and the wealth of my experience, qualifications, and the strength of my character I would like to deploy to make Ogun state better through the platform of PDP”, Lawal said.

 

