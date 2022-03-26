Politics

2023: ‘No automatic ticket for you’, Ogun PDP tells Adebutu, Jimi Lawal, others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday insisted that there is no automatic ticket for any aspirant of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele stated this when his state led exco officially received Jimi Lawal, an associate of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai into the party at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Lawal, an APC governorship aspirant during the 2019 election, had last week dumped the APC and picked the governorship form of the PDP.

Aside from Lawal, three other aspirants, including Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Segun Showunmi and Professor David Bamgbose have indicated their interest in contesting for the governorship ticket of the party.

Ogundele, while receiving Lawal and his team into the party, said the party was ready to receive aggrieved members of the opposition APC and other people who are willing to join them.

He assured all the aspirants of a level playing ground, insisting that the party would conduct free, fair and credible primary elections to pick credible candidates to contest the 2023 election.

Ogundele disclosed, that contrary to insinuations that Adebutu had “pocketed” the party, he insisted: “Nobody has hijacked the structure of the party. This party has not been pocketed by anybody.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Day Sanwo-Olu brought succour to Badagry

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in fulfillment of his election promises, recently commissioned three people-oriented projects as well as flagged-off a road construction work in Badagry Division of the state. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   The ancient city of Badagry came alive on Saturday, January 23. Despite all the efforts put in place by organisers, thousands […]
Politics

Ekiti rerun: INEC threatens N.5m fine for unqualified candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to invoke the provision of section 31(8) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) on any political party that fields unqualified candidated in the scheduled Ekiti East constituency 1 by-election. The Commission on Wednesday fixed March 20 for the by-election following declaration of vacancy by Speaker of […]
Politics

Ndigbo must play politics of inclusiveness to produce president –Nnabuchi

Posted on Author PAULINUS ONAH,

Hon. Nkwo Nnabuchi is a former member, House of Representatives and ex-Commissioner for Works and Environment in Anambra State. In this interview with PAULINUS ONAH, he speaks on the state of the nation, the forthcoming 2023 general election and other sundry issues. Excerpt:   What is your view on the state of the nation?   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica