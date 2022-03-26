2023: ‘No automatic ticket for you’, Ogun PDP tells Adebutu, Jimi Lawal, others

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday insisted that there is no automatic ticket for any aspirant of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele stated this when his state led exco officially received Jimi Lawal, an associate of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai into the party at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Lawal, an APC governorship aspirant during the 2019 election, had last week dumped the APC and picked the governorship form of the PDP.

Aside from Lawal, three other aspirants, including Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Segun Showunmi and Professor David Bamgbose have indicated their interest in contesting for the governorship ticket of the party.

Ogundele, while receiving Lawal and his team into the party, said the party was ready to receive aggrieved members of the opposition APC and other people who are willing to join them.

He assured all the aspirants of a level playing ground, insisting that the party would conduct free, fair and credible primary elections to pick credible candidates to contest the 2023 election.

Ogundele disclosed, that contrary to insinuations that Adebutu had “pocketed” the party, he insisted: “Nobody has hijacked the structure of the party. This party has not been pocketed by anybody.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...