2023: No axe to grind with Atiku – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he has no political axe to grind with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Wike reiterated that he does not have any personal problem with Atiku, except the demand from the southern stakeholders that the National Chairman who hails from the north as the presidential candidate is from the north, should relinquish his position. The governor made this assertion when his political associates and Rivers elders, led by the Chairman, Rivers Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, visited his private residence in Rumueprikom to felicitate with him on his birthday.

The governor recalled that precisely a year ago, Rivers Elders urged him to contest for the office of the president of Nigeria. According to him, he heeded the advice and almost clinched the PDP presidential ticket if not for the manipulation of the process. “I don’t regret that I ran for the presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers State proud. I am happy as far as I am concerned. If they had allowed it to be what it was supposed to be, I would have won the election. But it’s okay. It has happened. “People have said because I lost the election, it doesn’t matter.

I didn’t lose the election. This is my first time trying to run for the president of Nigeria and we made an impact. If it is easy, let them go ahead. Are they not the ones begging?” “I have no problem with our presidential candidate. All I am saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South, and the South?” The governor explained that the reason why some of his Ikwerre brothers like, Sir Celestine Omehia and former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara, are begrudging him is because of his insistence that it will be morally offensive for an Ikwerre man to succeed him or even emerge as PDP candidate for Rivers East senatorial district. “I called Austin (Opara), he sat here and I said look my brother leave it, it will not work.

I don’t want to cause a crisis in our system. “Amaechi finished eight years as governor; I’m going to finish eight years as governor too. It will be difficult to sell another Ikwerre person as governor for another eight years. Omehia said he wants to go to the Senate, I said leave it. Ikwerre has gone; Ogu has gone, leave Etche to go. “You people said I should go (to the Senate), I said I won’t. Allwell (Onyesoh) could not have stopped me. Yes, today we are the majority; you don’t know what tomorrow will be. I never did anything to undermine anybody. We must understand that.”

