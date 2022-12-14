News Top Stories

2023: No axe to grind with Atiku – Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he has no political axe to grind with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Wike reiterated that he does not have any personal problem with Atiku, except the demand from the southern stakeholders that the National Chairman who hails from the north as the presidential candidate is from the north, should relinquish his position. The governor made this assertion when his political associates and Rivers elders, led by the Chairman, Rivers Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, visited his private residence in Rumueprikom to felicitate with him on his birthday.

The governor recalled that precisely a year ago, Rivers Elders urged him to contest for the office of the president of Nigeria. According to him, he heeded the advice and almost clinched the PDP presidential ticket if not for the manipulation of the process. “I don’t regret that I ran for the presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers State proud. I am happy as far as I am concerned. If they had allowed it to be what it was supposed to be, I would have won the election. But it’s okay. It has happened. “People have said because I lost the election, it doesn’t matter.

I didn’t lose the election. This is my first time trying to run for the president of Nigeria and we made an impact. If it is easy, let them go ahead. Are they not the ones begging?” “I have no problem with our presidential candidate. All I am saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South, and the South?” The governor explained that the reason why some of his Ikwerre brothers like, Sir Celestine Omehia and former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara, are begrudging him is because of his insistence that it will be morally offensive for an Ikwerre man to succeed him or even emerge as PDP candidate for Rivers East senatorial district. “I called Austin (Opara), he sat here and I said look my brother leave it, it will not work.

I don’t want to cause a crisis in our system. “Amaechi finished eight years as governor; I’m going to finish eight years as governor too. It will be difficult to sell another Ikwerre person as governor for another eight years. Omehia said he wants to go to the Senate, I said leave it. Ikwerre has gone; Ogu has gone, leave Etche to go. “You people said I should go (to the Senate), I said I won’t. Allwell (Onyesoh) could not have stopped me. Yes, today we are the majority; you don’t know what tomorrow will be. I never did anything to undermine anybody. We must understand that.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP Crisis: Window for reconciliation remains open –G5 Govs, Bode George, others

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Five governors elected ontheplatformof the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some aggrieved party leaders have said that they are still open for reconciliation. Speaking after a closeddoor meeting in Lagos, former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they are ready for rapprochement. Jang said: “After a […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N829m for rehabilitation of Anambra-Enugu road

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday in Abuja approved N829.8 million as revised estimated cost for the rehabilitation of a road linking Anambra and Enugu states. Contract for the rehabilitation of the road was originally awarded in 2018, because it is a strategic inter-state road that had heavy traffic. Minister of State for Works and […]
News

Gbajabiamila commends lawmakers’, as Reps adjourns till Jan 26

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,  Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the efforts of lawmakers in working assiduously to ensure that the country pulled through 2020, a year he described as trying and challenging. In an address to wind down the activities of the House for the year during a special plenary convened on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica