2023: No deadline extension for submission of candidates’ list –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told political parties wishing to field candidates for next year’s general election that there would be no extension of deadline for submission of candidates. The parties, through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of registered political parties in the country, had pressurised the commission to extend the timeline for conduct of primaries from June 3 to 9.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the 36 states and Abuja, stated that June 17 for nominations of candidates for national elections, and July 15, for state elections, remain unchanged. Yakubu noted that with the end of party nominations on June 9, attention would be shifted to the submission of list of candidates for the elections by the political parties. According to the INEC Chairman, “For the next one week from tomorrow, 10th June 2022, all political parties are required to submit their list of candidates for national elections (presidential/ vice presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives) latest by Friday 17th June 2022.”

 

