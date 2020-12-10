2023: No decision on zoning yet – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has yet to decide on zoning for 2023 election, saying it would only take the decision after reviewing its performance at the 2019 general elections. The PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus said this in Abuja on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on Thursday.

Secondus said that the party has a methodology of doing things and that would be followed in taking decision for the 2023 elections. “After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

“The Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed is heading the committee and it is still working. “We did the same thing when we lost election in 2015 when we set up Sen. Ike Ekweremadu committee to look into why we lost. It was from that report that the party took action towards 2019. “The same way this time, we must study our last outing before lo

