Politics

2023: No decision on zoning yet – PDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has yet to decide on zoning for 2023 election, saying it would only take the decision after reviewing its performance at the 2019 general elections. The PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus said this in Abuja on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on Thursday.

Secondus said that the party has a methodology of doing things and that would be followed in taking decision for the 2023 elections. “After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

“The Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed is heading the committee and it is still working. “We did the same thing when we lost election in 2015 when we set up Sen. Ike Ekweremadu committee to look into why we lost. It was from that report that the party took action towards 2019. “The same way this time, we must study our last outing before lo

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Anambra 2021: Okwuosa and the battle for APC ticket

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the clamour by some members of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a unifying figure to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming governorship election in the state The All Progressives Congress APC (APC) is currently gearing up for the race to the Anambra State government […]
Politics

2023: Defections rock Adamawa as PDP, APC woo supporters with juicy promises

Posted on Author Clement Ekong,

As gale of defections continually rock Adamawa State, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), are wooing each other’s supporters with juicy promises and other attractive incentives to garner defection. New Telegraph learnt that in the last one week in Yola, the state had witnessed some political presentations […]
Politics

Oyo APC stalwarts meet in Ibadan, strategise on unseating Makinde in 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State Thursday gathered in Ibadan, the state capital, to settle all the crises in the party, with a view to reclaiming the state from Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023. The APC stakeholders, who urged their supporters and other members of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: