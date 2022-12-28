2023: No end in sight to PDP crisis

Ahead of the 2023 general election, ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays Governor Nyesom Wike’s attack on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, especially in his state and the choices before him and the Integrity Group

Despite moves by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve the crisis rocking the main opposition party, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has continued his onslaught against the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar. The governor has continuously expressed his displeasure at the emergence of the former vice president as the standard bearer of the main opposition party. Wike has used various state functions and gatherings to attack Atiku and the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu. The Rivers State governor is insisting that the party’s chairman must resign for a southerner to emerge.

The crisis took a new dimension on Friday, December 23, when the governor sealed the Atiku campaign office in Port Harcourt via a court order. According to Wike’s spokesman, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, the sealing of the campaign office was in line with the directive of his principal that campaign offices should not be located in residential areas.

He explained that Executive Order 22 of the state prohibited citing campaign offices in residential areas and that to ensure the rule of law was followed the government approached a court which ordered the facility to be sealed for fouling the Executive Order “The Rivers State Executive Order 22 prohibits the location of a political campaign office in a residential area. It was the court that ordered the place to be sealed up. The Rivers State government approached a court which ordered that the place should be sealed up,” Ebiri said.

Prior to the sealing of the office, some supporters of Atiku had cried out that they and their interests had become targets of the governor. Things deteriorated to the extent that an attack on Lee Meaba’s house, the arrowhead of Atiku supporters in Rivers State saw cars damaged in an early morning invasion.

Meaba fingered Wike in the attack, claiming that the invaders wanted to kill him but Wike shortly before sealing the office had denied knowledge of or having a hand in the said attack. He said shortly before inaugurating a dual carriageway in Bori that there was no need for such and that he never contemplated an attack on Meaba as it was not necessary, with Meaba not constituting any obstacle to his political interests.

Wike also hit at political parties over the venue of rallies. He enjoined the parties and their candidates standing for election in 2023 in the state to avoid acts or conduct that could instigate political tensions. The governor drew the attention of all political parties and their candidates in the state to Executive Order 21, prohibiting the use of public schools for rallies without permission from the state Commissioner of Education which has been signed into law.

He gave the advice in a state-wide broadcast in which he emphasised that the prevailing atmosphere of peace and security in the state will not be compromised. He noted that as the campaign for the 2023 general elections begins, political parties and their candidates need to be reminded of their legal responsibility to foster an enabling civic environment for peaceful campaigns and elections. His word: “We clearly respect and guarantee the rights of all the political parties, their candidates and their supporters to unfettered political campaigning throughout the state.

We cherish this sustained atmosphere of peace and security in our state and would therefore count on the cooperation of the political parties and their candidates to ensure that Rivers State remains peaceful and secure for everyone to go about with his or her legitimate endeavours.”

Since the special national convention of the party to choose a presidential candidate where Atiku defeated Wike to clinch the ticket, there has been no love lost between the duo with Wike staying on in the party and giving conditions for reconciliation.

Wike, who has been operating with Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; their Enugu State counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde had insisted that Ayu must resign to pave way for a southern candidate for the position, insisting that the north had too many important positions in the party which sidelined the south.

The group which had met severally and held on to their grouses without let have refused to be placated except Ayu was removed. Last month, Wike promised logistics support for the campaign of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Wike has also of late hobnobbed with All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts like Adams Oshiomhole and Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

While Wike and his allies have not been seen to campaign for Atiku, it is not clear whether they will support Obi, Kwankwaso or APC’s Bola Tinubu in the contest for Aso Rock’s top job. To compound the situation, the Rivers State governor has said he will make his preferred presidential candidate known in January 2023.

The governor said he will also campaign for his adopted candidate nationwide. He said: “From January next year, I will campaign to my people whom they will vote for,” Wike said when he commissioned the tenth flyover by his administration in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

“So, all of you who have been in suspense, who have been saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait. January is here. Not only will I tell them (my people) whom to vote for, I will move from state to state (for campaigns) and why they should vote for the person, nothing will happen.”

Apart from sealing Atiku’s campaign office in the state and attacking party stakeholders supporting the presidential candidate of the party, Wike told those who say that Nigeria is not ripe for a Muslim-Muslim ticket not to also justify and embrace the efforts at retaining the presidency in the North.

Wike, who spoke at the special dedication service for the Rivers State PDP 2023 general election campaigns rallies, which were held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, maintained that those involved in such double-speak and trying to hoodwink some gullible few, know that they are insulting the sensibility of wellmeaning Nigerians who want a united country that advances national cohesion. “You play on people’s intelligence; you say Nigeria is not ripe for Muslim-Muslim ticket, I agree.

But Nigeria is ripe for the presidency to remain in one zone? I mean, just look at the insult. You blow hot and cold,” he said. Governor Wike urged those people who delightfully condemn the Muslim-Muslim ticket as wrong, should also know that Nigerians are also saying it is wrong to retain the presidency in the North after President Muhammadu Buhari.

His words: “Most of you just sit there, you don’t ask yourselves questions. Somebody continues to sell these kinds of cheap ideas. You don’t ask the person, I agree with what you are saying but look at what we are saying here. Your party wants the presidency to go to the same zone where President Muhammadu Buhari is coming from. Who is cheating who?”

The Rivers State governor also remind-ed the church of the need for it to participate in the voting process. However, he said, it should not get involved to the extent of serving as cannon fodder against any political party or political actor. Wike pleaded with the church to be careful and resist those politicians who come to mobilise them as if there is a religious war to wage. “It is not now that politics have come, you want to come and tell the church a different story for your own personal interest.

We have to be careful so that the church is not destroyed. Because, all of us, for example, are Anglicans, I will not allow anybody, for his selfish interest to destroy the church of Nigeria. I will not allow that.” Meanwhile, Wike warned that his administration will not allow those who in the past instigated wanton destruction of lives and property in the State under the guise of politics to repeat the same. He appealed to members of the PDP in the state to resist deliberate attempts by some disgruntled and inconsequential politicians to provoke them ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He described as ludicrous and cheap blackmail the allegation by Dr Abiye Sekibo and some of his associates that the State government recently resent thugs to attack them. “Some people are saying we sent thugs to attack them. You see, when people see failure, they will begin to plan excuses. These are people all of us know our background and how we have won elections in our various local governments.

I remember one of them during the last election could not even go to his local government. He ran down to Port Harcourt and stayed with me. Instead of you to tell your principal, this will be difficult for me, you are giving excuses,” he said. The governor who emphatically declared that he has never engaged in any acts of political violence in his entire political career, warn those who might be planning to plunge the State into chaos to rethink. “Anybody who knows me knows that I have never been violent. If I am violent, I won’t go to court. But we know those who planted killings in this State when they were Secretary to the government.

We know them, but that killing will not happen again in the State. We will not give you the opportunity to try it again,” he said. Governor Wike explained that the reason why Sekibo and his associates are begrudging him is simply that he did not support their ambition to emerge to get the PDP governorship ticket. On the issue of Executive Orders 21 and 22, the governor advised politicians in the state to approach the court rather than take the laws into their hands. He insisted that until the court declares otherwise, the government will ensure full implementation of the orders.

His words: “The Federal Government has come up with so many Executive Orders, we didn’t kill anybody, but we went to court to challenge such others. The Federal Government has done a lot of things that Rivers state had challenged in court, and by the grace of God, we won. “If there is anything any government has done which you feel you are not comfortable with, you have to go to court and challenge it, and not just to come out to shout they don’t want you to the campaign.

Why will anybody not like you to campaign?” Governor Wike declared that there was nothing wrong with the PDP dragging other political parties to court over their failure to comply with Independent National Electoral Commission electoral guidelines. According to him, sure litigations are part of Nigeria’s electoral process. “When I know you have made the mistake of not running an election, I should leave you? All we are saying is that should INEC comply with the law. You made us comply with the law. Why are these people not complying with the law?

Why should you allow us to pass through the process we passed through and you did not allow these other people to pass through that process? We said look, this is what the law says. INEC is like you are being partial. It is like you are applying this law differently to different persons,” he said. In the face of the continued onslaught, Atiku maintained that the desired peace in the party lies with Governor Wike.

He said having met the Rivers State governor several times, he is now waiting to hear from him concerning the way forward in the ongoing crisis in the party. Asked why he has been unable to meet with the leader of the G5 governors despite his wealth of experience, he said: “I have met Wike two times in Port Harcourt, two times in Abuja, one time in London personally. It’s not on my part. It’s on the other side.

I’m waiting for him.” As the crisis lingers, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who is the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that he always feels empty without the five aggrieved Governors of the party, the ‘G5’ governors on the campaign platform. He explained that there was a need for all of them to reconcile and work together again in order to ensure the party coasts to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Governor Emmanuel, however, assured Nigerians, especially party faithful that aside from participation in the presidential campaigns that all the PDP governors notable for their outstanding performances, were still intact working for the interest of the party. He said, “We all came in as a family, whether you like it or not these are brothers.

Even in the parable of the lost sheep in the Bible, only one sheep got missing and Jesus Christ left the rest and went after that one, hw much more when you have brothers that are up to five? “You turn around on a campaign platform you don’t see them suddenly you will feel you need them. These are people you started together.

I think I still feel empty that we are all not together on a campaign platform. But when it comes to governance we are all together and we have mutual respect for each other. We listen to each other and we try to look at the way forward. And I want to believe it is getting to that point where sacrifices must be made, so that there can be peace. “Someone like me, I am pursuing peace and I want peace to reign and once we can achieve that our party will coast into victory. Governor Ortom made a statement and I am sure you listened to him. I agree 100 per cent with him that we are ready to make peace. “And I can assure our party that these are governors who have structures and something to show.

These are governors who have the capacity. We will do everything possible to put the house together on the 2023 campaigns, but when it comes to governance we are still as intact as ever.” While Governor Ortom regretted that the leadership of the party has failed to resolve the lingering crisis in the party. Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Governor Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto State, Ortom said the arrogance of the party leadership aggravated the crisis in the party.

He said: “This meeting is at his (Tambuwal) instance. We have discussed quite a number of issues including the division in the PDP; the G-5 which I am a member. He is here principally to see how we can team up and work together as a party. “I have told him he is welcome, we are together, we are members of the PDP. But I have said that the leadership of this party have failed to take advantage of the challenges of the party and make it stronger.

“Right from when we held our convention, instead of the leadership deploying its internal dispute resolution mechanism to look at the grievances that arose as a result of the dispute that arose from the primary, no matter how stupid they were, they have failed to do this. Rather, it is arrogance, nonchalant attitude; and nobody has cared to reach out to us even when we voiced out that things were not going on well.”

Ortom commended the visit of his counterpart and expressed optimism that the crisis will soon be resolved if the group heed his advice, saying: “We have discussed my opinion on how I think this matter can be resolved. And I believe that as a leader and the DG of the campaign, he would do the needful because I am not alone. Talking to me alone will not solve the problem but reaching out to others. I believe he will do the needful to pull the party together.”

Tambuwal, on his part, said work was in progress towards resolving the crisis. He stated that efforts were on to ensure that the crisis was resolved. He said: “Even in our families, we have reasons to disagree and agree, at some other times when you have such disagreement and you come back together, you bond stronger and wax stronger. “So, it’s a work in progress and we have met several times but we are working to bring everybody together to work for this party. That is the mission of my being here in Makurdi.

He (Ortom) is a principled person on the issues we are handling and we have had a very strong conversation with him of course, I will engage with the rest of our colleagues and our leaders to see how best we can come back together as one family and work towards making sure that the PDP come out stronger and win the elections in 2023.”

With Wike set to announce his preferred presidential candidate in the coming weeks, it is yet to be seen how he would manage his fight against PDP, his presidential choice and the installation of the successor in the state. As it stands, Wike seems to be running against time and political realities.

