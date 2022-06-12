2023: No guber primary in Akwa Ibom APC –INEC Report

Following the conduct of primary elections by political parties, there are indications that the All Progressive Congress (APC) may be on a collision course with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Reports from the INEC, has shown that APC did not conduct governorship primary election in the state.

The commission said the party failed to hold the governorship primary which should have been held on Thursday, 26 May, at Sheergate Arena, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The Commission said only two senatorial districts in the state, Akwa Ibom North East and Akwa Ibom North west held successful primaries on Saturday, 28th May.

It stated that no senatorial primary was held for Akwa Ibom South senatorial district. This development is already unsettling the hierarchy of the State Chapter of the party and its national headquarters in Abuja, as a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio is celebrating his victory at another primary held late Thursday for the North West District of the state not monitored by INEC as required by section 84 of the 2022 Act.

Two reports detailing the activities leading up to the senatorial primary and nonconduct of the governorship primary in the state have been submitted by the state office to headquarters in Abuja and certified copies of the report have been applied for and given to stakeholders.

Sources at the Zambezi Street headquarters of the commission in Abuja made the reports available for sighting. One of the reports, for the governorship primary, is dated May 27, 2022, and signed by the Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini was stamped received in the Office of the National Chairman.

The report addressed to the chairman with the report, titled ‘Report of the non-conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Scheduled to hold on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Sheergate Arena, Uyo, 8/10 Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, stated as follows: “I forward herewith, the Report of the Non-conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary, scheduled to hold on Thursday, 26th May, 2022, at Sheergate Arena, 8/10, Nsikak Eduok Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for your information and necesary action.”

Also, the Monitoring Team from INEC, in concluding report which is before the Commission’s Chairman, concluded that the governorship primary did not hold “because the APC Primary Election Committee did not come to the venue and did

