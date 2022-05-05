2023: No hijack of ad hoc team in Ebonyi – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State yesterday said there was no hijack of the ad hoc team sent from the national secretariat of the party to conduct the delegate congress for the party primaries in the state contrary to speculations. Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chika Nwoba, stated this while briefing journalists on the three-man delegate congress held yesterday.

He noted that the exercise was peaceful and that there was no problem with it. “The ad hoc team that came from Abuja has gone to various local government areas of the state. “We don’t have any hitch in the three-man delegate list; we don’t have any problem whatsoever. “The issue of the threeman delegate will be over today because on May 7, we are having a House of Assembly primary election. “Nobody has hijacked anything because an ad hoc team sent from Abuja have been here. They have met with INEC. So, where is the hijack coming from? So, nobody has hijacked anything.”

