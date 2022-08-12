News

2023: No one can undermine women –Ebonyi APC

Posted on

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebonyi State chapter, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, yesterday said women’s strength cannot be undermined in next year’s general election. He stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, during a sensitization program with the theme “Ebonyi women let’s do it again” organised by the women wing of the party. He called on women to continue to work hard to promote the party, its candidates and Governor Umahi who has through his unprecedented achievements made the party’s campaign very easy for the general election.

He further charged them to embark on a door-to-door aggressive sensitisation campaign, which will help to educate the masses on the need to get their PVCs and support the ruling party to win the forthcoming general election convincingly.

“I am deeply impressed by the turnout of these women leaders of our party who are very enthusiastic of winning the general election next year. You cannot undermine the strength of women. “They are fervent and have shown enough resilience to this course. Please do not discriminate against anyone. APC is one united family. “I’m charging you to continue to work hard to promote our party, her candidates and Governor David Umahi who has through his unprecedented achievements made the campaign very easy for all of us

 

Our Reporters

