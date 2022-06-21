2023: No party should underestimate APGA –Nwankwo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general election and member representing Anaocha/ Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, speaks on the party’s readiness for the forthcoming polls and its chances, among other issues

What is your assessment of the Anambra Senatorial District primary election of your party in which you emerged tops and what do you make of your victory?

You know it was a political contest and everyone in the race was optimistic of winning. But at the end of the day only one winner emerged and to the glory of God, I won the primary election.

Our former national chairman, Senator Victor Umeh and Uzuegbuna Okagbue, who contested with me have congratulated me and that is the spirit of democracy.

All of us in the race were qualified to represent Anambra Central Senatorial District and have the capacity to serve our people at the red chamber but members of the party decided it is me and I thank them for that. I also thank our governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for providing a level playing ground for a free, fair and credible exercise as well as the national chairman of our party, Chief Victor Oyeh, the national and state working committees for ensuring that internal democracy worked in our great party.

What is your impression of the country’s democracy and what are your expectations on the next general election?

It would be wrong for anyone to say that our democracy is not growing and it would be incorrect to say that the political class has not done its best in the present circumstances.

Since 1999 till date, we have made our mistakes and found our gray areas and we have been able to correct certain errors in the process, but I know that much need to be done at the moment. Had it been that civilian administrations were allowed from 1979 to make mistakes and make corrections, it would not have been like this. But all the same, we are not doing badly. In respect of the 2023 general election, I see hope and improvement.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been experimenting with all ideas and policies to improve the electoral process and I want to commend the commission for its efforts so far. It tried the card reader in the last general election and we recorded success in some areas and had our challenges in some places.

During the gubernatorial election in Anambra State, we had the BVAS capturing device, and to a great extent, it was able to checkmate irregularities that had been the story of the past although we had places it didn’t work. With all these experimentations, you will agree with me that INEC is doing all that it can to ensure free, fair and credible elections and I see the commission improving in the forthcoming elections.

But the political class appears to be the problem in the area of vote-buying and other manipulations…

Do not say the political class; say Nigerians in general. If the electorate do not come to events, expecting handouts, the candidates cannot force them to accept the handouts.

So, it is a two-way thing. Again, why would someone win a second term election, when he has not done anything for his people? If for instance, you are a member of the National Assembly and you have effectively interfaced with your people, you have no business sweating to get a second term because the fact speaks for itself.

So, when we blame politicians, we also blame the masses and we need enough voter education to change this attitude of ours. For instance, I am a two-term member of the Federal House of Representatives and it is not in doubt that I have always interfaced with my constituents and there are several things on ground to show for my representation. So, I do not need this kind of persuasion to make my people vote for me at all times.

There seem to be a plot by the younger generation in APGA to retire old members given the victory of young men like you in the party…

That is not true because everyone had equal chances and opportunity to contest. You cannot chase away the people you call the older ones because they are the custodians of the party and they are there to guide the party at all times. I also want you to know that politicians don’t just retire that way.

However, there is the need for a paradigm shift from the old order to the new as our people say that a man who remains in the battle field up to old age has no youth in his home. That explains why the older ones should stay at home and play the fatherly role, while young men like me go to the battle field.

Recently, the Supreme Court made a pronouncement that Victor Oyeh is not the National Chairman of your party. What is your take on that?

I cannot comment on that because I don’t have a copy of that pronouncement. However, for now, the only national chairman of APGA is Victor Oyeh until otherwise stated. But you know the nature of some of our people.

Once election by the corner, some people get busy, trying to create confusion, so that they will be settled. It happened during the last governorship election in Anambra State. At some point, we had three national chairmen but at the end Oye remained as chairman of the party.

This has been a common practice in most political parties in Anambra State. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also has this problem of leadership as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC). So, it is not only an APGA affair.

There has been clamour for the presidency to be zoned to the South-East. What is your take on that?

Equity is equality and it is only fair and just that Ndigbo get their own fair share in the power equation.

But you know that power is not given because of agitation is our turn but I salute our leaders who have been championing this struggle and I have a strong feeling that other parts of the country will see reasons for this rotation. We also need to carry this campaign to the North and South-West because we cannot do it alone. Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been on it, touring most parts of the country with this massage.

But it seems that the major political parties did not help matters by throwing the contest for their respective presidential tickets open…

That was why I said we need to work hard enough to secure the presidency and it would be proper for us to present one aspirant and let other aspirants agree to support one person and then talk to other aspirants from other parts of the country.

It is not only in the case of the presidency but even in the socio-economic development of the country because the South-East is blessed with a lot of things, so we as members of National Assembly, the governors and those in the private sector should work as a team for the good of our zone.

For example, I laboured to bring the campus of the Federal College of Agriculture from Isiagu in Ebony State to Anambra State and that will go a long way in creating jobs and jump-start development in those areas.

Again, commercial and industrial towns such as Nnewi and Aba need to be encouraged by ensuring steady power supply to help our industries, The federal government should also allow places that has become economic hubs to access their own source of power supply.

While we battle for the presidency of the country, our industrialists and businessmen can come together to domesticate their factories in Igbo land and you know that wherever there is a market, people must go there to do business and that will help the economy of the South-East. I salute the good job Innocent Chukwuma the CEO of Innoson Motors is doing because he has shown capacity just like other businessmen.

Even before I joined politics, all my firms were domesticated in the South-East and by my last count, I have over 2,000 employees. If all of us have this type of spirit, Igbo land will be better than what it is at the moment. What happened to the oil palm projects of late Michaal Okpara of the then Eastern Region?

Had it been we continued from where Okpara stopped, Igbo land would have been the fastest growing economy in the world. But it is not late to start; if we can achieve this, the entire country will come to Igbo land to do business. So, with or without the presidency, we will be better off and with funds from crude oil, the sky will be our limit.

Your party is set for the general election, what are its chances in the polls?

Very bright and I am confident that we will do well in the coming elections going by the quality of candidates that we have at the national and states Assembly. APGA is no longer a new party after producing three governors since it was registered and has produced national and states Assembly members across the country, and in this coming elections, we will improve on that.

When you look at the strength of the party, you will discover that people have been joining us and we are building formidable structures ahead of the election, so any party that underestimates us would be doing that at its own peril.

