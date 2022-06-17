News

2023: No PVC no salary, IPMAN tells staff

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has directed the immediate stoppage of payment of salaries to their staff who have no Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCS), this is even they have asked its members across the country to obtain the cards before the expiration of the deadline to enable them vote competent and credible leaders in 2023.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the IPMAN Chairman Kano chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said the directive followed a meeting with the National President of the association, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo where he (Okoronkwo) mandated him (Danmalam) to issue the directive on his behalf.

He said the association had also resolved and directed its members not to pay salaries to any staff working under them until such staff present their PVC.

He said the association found It necessary to take the measure so as to ensure that all its eligible members obtain the PVC to enable them exercise their civic responsibility by participating fully in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

 

Reporter

