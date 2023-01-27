News Top Stories

2023: No PVC, no voting, INEC chairman insists

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has insisted that no eligible voter in Nigeria will be allowed to cast vote in the forthcoming general elections without a Permanent Voter Card (PVC). This was as Yakubu gave an assurance that the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) is highly secured, intact and cannot be compromised or hacked into by over zealous persons. The INEC boss made the statement in Abuja yesterday while making a presentation at the annual conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Abuja chapter.

Fielding questions from participants after presenting a paper on “INEC and the Challenges of ICT- The way forward”, Yakubu insisted that technology will be deployed to actualize a credible, fair and hitch-free general elections. “Aswithevery aspectof ournationallives, adopting technologies into the electoral process is always met with challenges.

 

