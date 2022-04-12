News

2023: No tangible achievement in Osinbajo’s declaration speech – Omokri

A senior assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, yesterday, slammed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential declaration speech, saying it was “emptier” than President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African Examination Council Certificate.

This came as he challenged Osinbajo’s followers to name any accomplishment that would qualify him (Osinbajo) for the presidency.

Osinbajo formally proclaimed his ambition to run for president in 2023 yesterday. After months of intense anticipation, he made the announcement in a short broadcast via his Twitter feed.

 

However, in response to the statement, Omokri asked Osinbajo’s supporters to name specific accomplishments stated in Osinbajo’s declaration speech.

 

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Omokri said he was ready to give $1000 to any supporter who is able to list the vice president’s achievements.

 

He wrote, “He, Osinbajo’s declaration speech was emptier than Buhari’s WAEC certificate! He talked for almost 7 minutes and could not name one tangible achievement.

Only promises. After 8 years. Name one promise and its fulfillment from that speech, and I will pay you $1000.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

MultiChoice announces discount offer on DStv, GOtv decoders

Posted on Author MultiChoice

Ahead of the festive season, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a discount bundle offer for new customers to get access to its wide range of entertainment on their DStv and GOtvplatforms.   The entertainment giant will be offering the DStv HD decoder for a discount fee of N13,900 with a dish kit and a one-month DStv […]
News

Borderless Trade holds Women In Business Breakfast Salon

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The Borderless Trade Network (BTN) holds its first virtual edition of Borderless Trade Salon Series (BTSS),on February 8. The two day virtual event themed:Women in Business Breakfast Meeting would commenced at 10 am , designed strictly for women in Business to give them leverage to progress in the international business world. The Chief Executive Officer […]

Arewa Consultative Forum Youth Congress Arewa Consultative Forum northern Youth Council of nigeria
News

We Will Resist Your Plan To Become Defacto President, Northern Group Tells Wike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A socio-political group, Northern Youth Network has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of planning to impose a weak presidential candidate on the North in 2023 so as to have control control of governance for his selfish interest. The group in a statement signed by its convener, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed maintained that it will […]

