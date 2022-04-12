2023: No tangible achievement in Osinbajo’s declaration speech – Omokri

A senior assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, yesterday, slammed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential declaration speech, saying it was “emptier” than President Muhammadu Buhari’s West African Examination Council Certificate.

This came as he challenged Osinbajo’s followers to name any accomplishment that would qualify him (Osinbajo) for the presidency.

Osinbajo formally proclaimed his ambition to run for president in 2023 yesterday. After months of intense anticipation, he made the announcement in a short broadcast via his Twitter feed.

However, in response to the statement, Omokri asked Osinbajo’s supporters to name specific accomplishments stated in Osinbajo’s declaration speech.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Omokri said he was ready to give $1000 to any supporter who is able to list the vice president’s achievements.

He wrote, “He, Osinbajo’s declaration speech was emptier than Buhari’s WAEC certificate! He talked for almost 7 minutes and could not name one tangible achievement.

Only promises. After 8 years. Name one promise and its fulfillment from that speech, and I will pay you $1000.”

