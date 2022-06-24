News Top Stories

2023: No third-term agenda, Buhari tells British PM

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…defends IPOB leader Kanu’s trial

President Muhammadu Buhari has told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he has no third-term agenda. Both leaders held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda. A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi yesterday said Johnson obviously not aware of the constitutional two-term limitation for Buhari asked him whether he was contemplating running for another term.

But Buhari, who is doing his second term, restated his resolve to respect the maximum term limit in the Nigerian constitution and move on after the expiration of his second term tenure next year. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo unsuccessfully attempted to smuggle a third term clause into the constitution to enable to him run in the 2017 presidential poll. His efforts were thwarted by criticisms from citizens, and the National Assembly threw out the clause, forcing the ex-Military Head of State to leave after the expiration of his tenure. He was succeeded by Umaru Yar’Adua. Buhari told Johnson: “Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn’t end very well.” This was followed by general laughter.” The President also dispelled the insinuation that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not being allowed access to his lawyers privately. According to him, Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) is being given every opportunity under the law “to justify all the uncomplimentary things he had been saying against Nigeria in Britain.”

 

Our Reporters

