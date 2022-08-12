2023: No vacancy in Lagos Govt House –Group

A socio-political group, Razaq Kolade Olokoba (RKO) Political Network Group, has told the candidates of other parties eyeing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s seat next year to look elsewhere. The group tipped the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship poll to complete a second term.

The group’s Convener, Razaq Olokoba told reporters in Lagos on Wednesday, that “the admonisher is imperative in view of the superlative performance of the incumbent governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.” He added: “It is better their focus is shifted to another project than wasting precious time, energy and hard-earned resources on a fruitless venture that is dead before arrival. “No reasonable coach would change a winning team halfway into a crucial game.

The good people of Lagos State are still very much in love with Sanwo-Olu’s administration so much that are yearning for more dividends of democracy from him.” The social commentator said: “An unprecedented mega rally that will shake the state to its very foundation is on the way to solicit support for Sanwo-Olu and his team of performers”. He said: “Our support for him is solid while our loyalty to him and his administration is certain.” The activist, who is also the National President and Convener of the Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), revealed that “thorough grassroots mobilization has commenced in the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) to rally support for the governor.” According to Olokoba, “the massive support that would translate to an overwhelming victory for Sanwo- Olu woul be the first of its kind in the electoral history of Lagos State.”

He, therefore, expressed the delight that, “everywhere we touch, the acceptance of Sanwo- Olu’s second term in office has been heart-warming, encouraging and overwhelming,” assuring however that, “even with that, we will not relent on our oars as we intensify the mobilisation project tirelessly.

