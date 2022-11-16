News Top Stories

2023: No winner’ll be denied victory regardless of party, Buhari assures

Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that no winner of the 2023 election would be denied mandate based on his/her political party The President gave this assurance yesterday while on courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, ahead of the maiden campaign of the Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential campaigns in that city.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President joined the capacity crowd at the Jos township stadium in endorsing the Tinubu- Shettima ticket urging party members to march to deliver the candidates now that the party had decided. At the palace of the Jos traditional ruler, the President reiterated his earlier commitment to ensuring that every vote counts saying: “No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.”

 

Our Reporters

