2023: No zoning agreement in APC, says Yerima

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima has countered those claiming there is a zoning agreement in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yerima, who engaged the media on Tuesday in Abuja, said there was no meeting of APC where zoning was discussed and agreed on.

The issue of zoning had taken the center stage of discuss in APC, as recently, the Caretaker Chairman of Lagos State, Tunde Balogun said President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had agreed that the Presidency would be zoned to the South West after his (Buhari’s) tenure.

Many other APC chieftains had also said that it was agreed that the Presidency should be zoned to the South after Buhari.

But reacting on zoning, Senator Yerima, who is aspiring for the APC Presidential ticket in 2023 said: “You see, I don’t think there is anything like an agreement. You can ask Mr President, he led the group, Asiwaju was there, I was part of it, there was no meeting I didn’t attend or any meeting that I attended that there is such agreement.

“An agreement can’t be verbal, it has to be written. In any case, any agreement that is contrary to laws of this country is not an agreement. The Constitution is very clear, the Constitution of the political parties, the Electoral Act. We are in a democracy and democracy is governed by processes and procedures and by laws.

“So the Constitution of Nigeria doesn’t recognize anything called zoning and likewise check the APC Constitution. If there is that agreement why didn’t we put it in the Constitution?

“So nobody will just come and say that there is an agreement, take your Constitution and amend it, put that agreement if there is then nobody will come from another side and work against the Constitution.”

Like this: Like Loading...