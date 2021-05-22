2023: No zoning, offices open to everyone –APC govs

Heralding the defection of the governor of Cross River State, Senator Ben Ayade into the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governors of the ruling party yesterday said that the political positions of the party are opened to everybody. The Progressive Governors Forum stated this in a statement from its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu. He said: “APC belongs to all Nigerians. Everyone from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended. The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria.” The PGF chairman also commended APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for repositioning the party.

He said: “We will continue to support the National Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee in all its current initiatives to rebuild our great party. With the coming of Mr. Ayade, the capacity of our party to mobilise all patriots and other like-minded progressive Nigerians to join the APC is stronger. “Our National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has worked hard to restore the political credentials of APC as a strong institution for Nigeria’s democratic development.” Further, the PGF said: “Our party, APC, is open, transparent and will continue to guarantee fair contestation in politics, in line with the overarching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and all our founding leaders. “We congratulate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose sterling qualities and fair mindedness endear patriotic Nigerians to the party. Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader who is impartial will continue to promote our party and serve as a major source of electoral advantage. ‘‘As Progressive Governors, we will remain steadfast in supporting the efforts and initiatives of Mr. President to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

“Also, we salute our members of the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of HE Mai Mala Buni for this milestone achievement of once again getting another experienced leader in the person of His Excellency Ben Ayade to join the APC. We welcome Mr. Ben Ayade for taking the coura-geous decision of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join our party, the All Progressives Congress. The movement of our compatriot to the APC is indicative of his principles, commitment and conviction to the development of Nigeria. “Given all his achievements in Cross River State, Mr. Ayade is only coming home where he belongs.

APC is indeed the party that will provide him and his people, and indeed all Nigerians the viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations. Together with Mr. Ayade and all our leaders in the APC, our party’s capacity to serve the collective interests of all Nigerians through effective representation will be strengthened and reinforced.

Like this: Like Loading...