2023: Nobody can stop Tinubu –Oriade LCDA chairman

The Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ojo area of Lagos, Hon. Ramotalai Akinola Hassan has said that nobody could stop the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming the next president of Nigeria in 2023. Akinola stated this while speaking in an interview.

The politician, who is a strong follower of Tinubu said that they were all ready to kick start the campaign for Tinubu’s presidential ambition , adding that it was a South-West agenda. “Go and write it down, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban Bogu is our next president, nobody can stop him because this is a South West Agenda, SWAGA, and it is our turn.

Nobody can stop Tinubu from becoming the next president, including the betrayers. They did it to late chief Obafemi Awolowo, they did same to late Basorun MKO Abiola, but they can’t stop Tinubu”, she said. Responding to those who said Tinubu might not be physically fit and should allow a younger person, Hassan said that the man was more than fit to rule the country. “Those saying he is not fit, he is too old, he should let younger people run don’t know what they are saying”. “The last time we went to the UK parliament to observe their plenary, come and see their parliamentarians, many of them were above 70 years of age.

Asiwaju is capable and fit by all standards”. “Allow him to run, we are ready to support him, anything it’s going to cost us, most of these people saying this are people who have benefited from him. There is no state in this country where they don’t come to Asiwaju for support during elections. “Asiwaju is fit, mentally, physically and financially, he will not die, those wishing him dead are the ones that will die before their time, he will outlive them all,” Akinola maintained. Speaking about life as a former lawmaker, the Oriade LCDA boss said that she missed the legislative arm, adding that she preferred it to the excutive arm. “I prefer the legislative arm to the excutive, I was exposed to so many things as a lawmaker, which I don’t have the previlege even as an executive chairman now.”

“We underwent a lot of trainings that broadened our frontiers as lawmakers then, we learnt about different fields because as a lawmaker, you have to be vast in everything”, she said. Commenting on her style of leadership, she said that what endeared her was good human relations. “My unique selling point is that I welcome people, I don’t build barricade around myself, I relate with my staff well, we eat together, if you come around, you will barely know who is the boss, that’s my lifestyle. “That was why when I was a lawmaker, I won the award of the most friendly lawmaker of the year and since I left the assembly, I don’t think anyone has won that award,” Akinola said.

The second term council Chairman who took time to reel out her achievements in office, assured her people of more dividend of democracy. “I will do more if given more resources, we have just acquired a land that we are using to build a befitting legislative building, and a LASIEC office, work will soon begin there. “Nobody enters our local government with tears that we don’t wipe the tears in a little way we can regardless of his or her party affiliation,” said Hassan.

