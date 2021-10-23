Politics

2023: Nobody can stop Tinubu –Oriade LCDA chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ojo area of Lagos, Hon. Ramotalai Akinola Hassan has said that nobody could stop the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming the next president of Nigeria in 2023. Akinola stated this while speaking in an interview.

The politician, who is a strong follower of Tinubu said that they were all ready to kick start the campaign for Tinubu’s presidential ambition , adding that it was a South-West agenda. “Go and write it down, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban Bogu is our next president, nobody can stop him because this is a South West Agenda, SWAGA, and it is our turn.

Nobody can stop Tinubu from becoming the next president, including the betrayers. They did it to late chief Obafemi Awolowo, they did same to late Basorun MKO Abiola, but they can’t stop Tinubu”, she said. Responding to those who said Tinubu might not be physically fit and should allow a younger person, Hassan said that the man was more than fit to rule the country. “Those saying he is not fit, he is too old, he should let younger people run don’t know what they are saying”. “The last time we went to the UK parliament to observe their plenary, come and see their parliamentarians, many of them were above 70 years of age.

Asiwaju is capable and fit by all standards”. “Allow him to run, we are ready to support him, anything it’s going to cost us, most of these people saying this are people who have benefited from him. There is no state in this country where they don’t come to Asiwaju for support during elections. “Asiwaju is fit, mentally, physically and financially, he will not die, those wishing him dead are the ones that will die before their time, he will outlive them all,” Akinola maintained. Speaking about life as a former lawmaker, the Oriade LCDA boss said that she missed the legislative arm, adding that she preferred it to the excutive arm. “I prefer the legislative arm to the excutive, I was exposed to so many things as a lawmaker, which I don’t have the previlege even as an executive chairman now.”

“We underwent a lot of trainings that broadened our frontiers as lawmakers then, we learnt about different fields because as a lawmaker, you have to be vast in everything”, she said. Commenting on her style of leadership, she said that what endeared her was good human relations. “My unique selling point is that I welcome people, I don’t build barricade around myself, I relate with my staff well, we eat together, if you come around, you will barely know who is the boss, that’s my lifestyle. “That was why when I was a lawmaker, I won the award of the most friendly lawmaker of the year and since I left the assembly, I don’t think anyone has won that award,” Akinola said.

The second term council Chairman who took time to reel out her achievements in office, assured her people of more dividend of democracy. “I will do more if given more resources, we have just acquired a land that we are using to build a befitting legislative building, and a LASIEC office, work will soon begin there. “Nobody enters our local government with tears that we don’t wipe the tears in a little way we can regardless of his or her party affiliation,” said Hassan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo guber: APC, PDP, 15 others beat INEC deadline 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said all the 17 political parties fielding candidates for the October 10 Ondo governorship election, have been able to upload particulars of their nominated candidates on its portal. According to the schedule of activities for the election, INEC gave June 28 as the last day for the submission of […]
Politics

Imo North by-election: INEC declares APC winner, returns no candidate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Imo North Senatorial by-election ended on Saturday without a Senator emerging for the district. Announcing the outcome of the election at the state Secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, the Returning Officer for the election, Hakeem Adikum, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of […]
Politics

Echoes of unity, security at Ripples Dialogue

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The trust deficit and heightened insecurity in the country came to the fore last week at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue. ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the conversation, which took place in Lagos under the theme: “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation,” proposed how to build true nationhood For many Nigerians, the trust […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica