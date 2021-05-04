Politics

2023: North Central settles for APC National Chairman

Daniel Atori, Minna

…as lobby for ex-Nasarawa Gov, Al-Makura begins

The North Central governors have met and agreed that the zone should produce the next National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

This was as some members of the zone, have started drumming support for the candidature of the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for the the position.

 

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday said: “There is going to be rotation of positions; those allocated to the North would move to South, while those in the South would move to North.”

 

He said, while receiving in audience  North Central APC Stakeholders Forum which was on an advocacy visit, that in the past few years, the zone has not been favoured in National positions despite having highest votes in elections.

According  to him: “As the Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, I called a meeting of the governors and we agreed that we should not be left out.”

 

He explained that if the position is  eventually allocated to the zone, the governors would meet with stakeholders to decide the best candidate to occupy it.

