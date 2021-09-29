2023: North deserves PDP’s presidential ticket –Burga

The 12-member Contact Committee set up to gauge the mood of the country on the possibility of the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, contesting the 2023 Presidential Elections has been visiting different states of the federation. In this chat, Secretary to the Committee, Samaila Burga explains to ONWUKA NZESHI the motive of the tour

Your team have been moving from state to state recently.

Is this a campaign train or what is your mission?

We want to make it categorically clear that we are not a campaign team. We are a contact committee and we are only making contacts with our party offices, which is not deniable by anyone. But campaigns have a specific time, whether for the primaries or for the general election. So, like I said, we are not a campaign team of Governor Bala Mohammed because when you are talking of campaign, even if at the primary level, then you are expected to see so many party stalwarts from across the nation, who are going to carry the campaign of their aspirant to the various states, pending the convention of the party.

What then, is the essence of this contact you’re making?

What we are doing now is because of the clarion call on Governor Bala Mohammed by so many organisations that come 2023, he should come out and contest the presidential election. So, he said: ‘My people, this is what people are calling on me to do. I cannot say yes because I cannot govern on my own. Go and contact members of our party and hear their views, so that I can take a decision on whether to contest or not. That is the sole reason of our outing. That is the major reason why you have not seen us anywhere else apart from the hotels where we sleep. We have only been to our party offices across the country. So, the point I want to make is that it is a contact committee and not a campaign committee.

You’ve just returned from Kogi State. How did it go?

We went to the party office. We met party leaders, but the chairman was not on ground; likewise his deputy. We were received by the Secretary, the Woman leader and other local government chairmen of the party who form the executive of the party.

How many states have you visited so far?

So far, we have been to Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory. We want to be through with the whole of the North and what remains now is not so many. If we leave here, we might go to Niger State and come back. Probably, we will fly to Kwara.

Are you also going to visit the Southern states?

Of course, we shall tour the entire South. We are expected to cover the entire federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

What has been the feeling of the party men and women you’ve met?

The reception for this particular team has been very cordial in all the states we have visited. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is out to return to power come 2023, but you know, one cannot say at this point in time that this is where the entire people are going. By the time we are able to complete the tour of the entire country and submit our final report, which I am not in a position to say anything about for now, it will determine the possibility of whether Governor Bala Mohammed will contest the presidential election or not.

What message do you have for those calling on him to run?

Well, generally, we have come with a new system of approach. In most cases, people come to you; either 10 or 100 in number or as a civil organisation, urging you to come out and contest an elective position. Then, you beat your chest and come out. But by the time you get into the field, you will discover some other people saying you’re on your own because you did not consult them. They will ask: ‘Does he know that we are equally important as far as this party is concerned or as far as this nation is concerned; at least, we have worked hard to keep this nation together even before he grew up. So, what we are telling the entire people who are making the clarion call to Governor Bala Mohammmed is to remain a little bit calm until the final report is submitted to him at the end of the consultations and he takes a decision.

There is a raging debate among politicians on the presidency going to the South or remaining in the North. Are you sensitive to this debate?

In my own personal view, not the view of the committee, if you divide this country into two, there is no part that has not tasted power from 1999 to date. First, it was the South-West that had power through President Olusegun Obasanjo and he served for eight years. Then, it came to the North through President Umar Yar;Adua, but his tenure was short lived because he passed on along the line. The position was taken back to the South through President Goodluck Jonathan. He completed the remaining two years of Yar’Adua and got another four years. All these happened in the PDP and within the 16 years reign of the party. So, if you’re talking within the context of our own party, it is now the turn of the northern part of the country. However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that came to power in 2015 may decide to take the presidency to the South because the person that is doing his eight years now, President Muhammadu Buhari, is from the North. Again, if we do the calculation, the tenure of Jonathan was around six years and if you add that to Obasanjo’s eight years, the South has done 14 years. By 2023, Buhari would have spent eight years; if you add that to Yar’Adua’s two years, you get 10 years for the North. So, logically, the North can still argue that the South has had more years in power since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The PDP doesn’t appear popular in the North; what will be the fate of your principal if he chooses to contest the next presidential election?

If you say that PDP is not popular in the North, I will disagree with you because the functional PDP is still in the North. When this dispensation started in 1999, the entire South- West was in a different party called Alliance for Democracy (AD) because they didn’t believe that the person we were taking from among them could be supported by us. But we were dedicated to our party and we had the presidency for eight years. Normally, what we have observed is that exit from power is always very turbulent in every democracy; it’s not only in this country. So, what happened to us in 2015 was party turbulence, where so many people within the party developed interest in the presidency and there was a tussle. If you can remember, in our congresses before the election, our party was split into two. Kawu Baraje and others like Atiku Abubakar moved and formed a coalition and then joined the APC to form the government. You know very well that Buhari had been trying to get to power since 2003 but did not get it until 2015 when some of those he was fighting joined him to fight the battle. So, up till tomorrow, the North is solidly in PDP. If you look at the hierarchy of people in the leadership of the APC government, how many of them are originally PDP members? You can see that it was just a friendship coalition with people of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and the other parties that brought APC to power.

What is your message to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 elections?

We are calling on Nigerians to compare and contrast what happened between 1999 and 2015 and what is happening now. We left a buoyant economy but today, this country is seriously indebted without anything on ground that you can say these are where the monies are going into. So, if you look at their own system, you will know that those who formed the PDP in 1998, whether from Sokoto, Bauchi or any other part of the North, are still in the PDP. It is only a few who are power mongers, are running around. But even at that, they believe that they don’t have a home better than the PDP.

Like this: Like Loading...