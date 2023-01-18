News

2023: North has not dominated Nigeria, says Momodu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign, Chief Dele Momodu, yesterday said the North has not dominated the South as being popularly claimed, noting that the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should be voted in the February 25 presidential election.

TheOvationMagazinePublisher, who said he had always been supporting opposition presidential candidates, said the South has since the beginning of Nigeria’s democratic dispensation in 1999, the South had produced president for 13 years from the total 24 years. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Ibadan, Oyo state capital Momodu, who also vied to be president of Nigeria under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had also got the feeling that power should come to the South, but “back to memory lane, since 1999, we had Baba Obasanjo for eight years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi commends Alumni body support for UNILAG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has commended the Alumni Body of the University of Lagos for supporting the development of the institution, stressing that they are critical to advancing the progress of their alma mater. The governor made the statement when he received a 17- man delegation from […]
News

Kalu condoles with Buhari over demise of niece

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of his niece, Hajia Laraba Dauda. Acknowledging the good deeds of the deceased, Kalu urged the President to take solace in the fact that the late Hajia Dauda left behind remarkable […]
News

DIG to Edo voters: No cause for alarm, go out to cast your votes

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, DIG Adeleye Oyebade yesterday warned troublemakers including politicians and residents to steer away from acts that will be inimical to peaceful, orderly and violent-free, fair and credible conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. He said the warning had become important because […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica