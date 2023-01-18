2023: North has not dominated Nigeria, says Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications, Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign, Chief Dele Momodu, yesterday said the North has not dominated the South as being popularly claimed, noting that the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should be voted in the February 25 presidential election.

TheOvationMagazinePublisher, who said he had always been supporting opposition presidential candidates, said the South has since the beginning of Nigeria’s democratic dispensation in 1999, the South had produced president for 13 years from the total 24 years. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Ibadan, Oyo state capital Momodu, who also vied to be president of Nigeria under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he had also got the feeling that power should come to the South, but “back to memory lane, since 1999, we had Baba Obasanjo for eight years.

