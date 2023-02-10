2023: North is Tinubu’s strongest ally, says Arewa New Agenda

A Forum of concerned northern group operating under the auspices of Arewa New Agenda (ANA), yesterday, maintained that the North remained the strongest ally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu. In a statement circulated to journalists in Abuja, the group made the declaration, in reaction to a comment credited to the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural body, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was quoted to have said that the North would not vote for Tinubu come February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The statement, which was signed by the Convener/ Leader of the Forum, Senator, Ahmad Abubakar MoAllahyidi, noted that Tinubu won the ticket at the primary election as a result of the massive support given to him by the North, wondering what informed Pa Adebanjo’s alleged comment. MoAllahyidi pointed out further, that it was the APC northern Governors who insisted that power must shift to the North, urging Pa Adebanjo to desist from meddling in the affairs of the region.

The statement reads: “As you are aware Arewa New Agenda (ANA) is a Forum of concerned northerners, comprising of academics, serving and former legislators, diplomats, technocrats, development practitioners, women and youth leaders, politicians, artisans, traders and farmers, positioning to set an agenda for protection of the interest of the North. “We read with great dismay, shock, surprise and disbelief, a statement credited to Chief Ayo Adebanjo (aka Pa Ayo), a factional leader of a Yoruba socio-cultural group

