2023: North misused power for many years, no development

Former Senate Minority Leader and governorship candidate of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in Benue State, Senator Daniel Iyorkegh Saror, yesterday said the agitation by the North to retain power in 2023 may be a wild goose chase as the region has misused power and opportunity it has to fully attract development to the region.

He said northern leaders had failed to maximally utilise the opportunity they had under the constitution to transform the region in the last decades, and implored agitators for power shift to the area to respect the earlier agreement reached in 1999 for even and fair rotational presidency in the interest of peace and development of the country.

Saror, a one-time vicechancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, who stated this in an interview at the weekend regretted that the entire North had been bedeviled with the activities of Boko Haram, armed herdsmen attacks, kidnapping, banditry with no effort by northern leaders to bring the situation to an end, a development he said had thrown the region educationally, industrially and agriculturally backward.

“I think the North should be very cautious and careful about how they treat the rotation of the presidency, because it was in agreement. Even if it were not in law, there was a moral agreement that lets give this thing to the South.

“The North has had this power for so many years, but no development. You can go from Sokoto State to Yola in Adamawa State, you will not find industries you will only find Boko Haram and bandits. “We are not using our position in the North as leaders of this country to develop our own people educationally, industrially or even agriculturally.

We are just satisfied to hold power, but the real people who are getting the benefits are not even in the North”. Saror lamented the insincerity of the APC-led government in the fight against corruption, condemning the plot by Miyetti Allah to establish vigilante groups in parts of the country, describing such as a ‘nauseating agenda.’

“We have to be blunt about this, because they have let the cat out of the bag. They want to take over the territory called Nigeria. I am not opposed to anybody growing, but I am opposed to intimidation and forceful takeover of people’s land in the name of herdsmen or providing feed for livestock when we can develop these feed reasonably cheaply in places such as Borno and Kebbi states, where the land area is vast.

But when you come to the South, where the population density is very high, you cannot even get two square hectares of land that is not occupied and you want livestock to come here”. The professor of Veterinary Medicine expressed grief that Nigeria was still wobbling at 60, having failed woefully in critical sectors of the economy

