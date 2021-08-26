2023: North, South must unite to rebuild Nigeria –Okowa, Adebanjo, Baba-Ahmed

Eminent Nigerians, yesterday, said that to diffuse the tension, resentment, anger and sectarianism in the country, the various interests in the northern and southern parts of the country, must consciously unite and act to build true nationhood. Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed; and the minority leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, disclosed this in Lagos at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue on the theme “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation” In his keynote address, Okowa said the solution to the myriad of challenges currently facing the country is not balkanization.

He said: “With appropriate, visionary leadership and good governance, we can turn our diversity into a great source of strength and a springboard to build a strong multi-ethnic and multi-religious country that will be the envy of other nations.

“Nigeria can only grow if ethnic, religious and tribal divides dissolve, and a pan- Nigeria goal is truly desired and pursued by all. Despite its challenges and leadership defects and the circumstances of its birth in 1914, we have come to be a nation. We must unite and make it work for all.

“We had declared in our National Anthem (composed in 1960) – “Though Tribe and Tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand”. The political class, religious/community leaders and elite must sign up to this, and our leaders must begin to act the pan-Nigerian dream into reality.” On his part, Pa Adebanjo lamented the gross mistrust in the country, stating, however, that President Muhammadu Buhari has made it worse. According to the Afenifere leader, Buhari has enabled the entrenchment of corruption due to “the wrong people in his cabinet.” He said: “Corruption is worse in Nigeria now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with. “There is gross mistrust in the country and unfortunately, the man ruling us now (Buhari) has made it worse. Adebanjo said Nigerians are living in denial of the times, adding that what will save Nigeria is to change the existing constitution.

He said: “Anything outside that, there is no future for Nigeria. Corruption is worsening now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with. The president has all the wrong people in his cabinet.” He also asked Nigerians to interrogate why the Northern region has more states and local governments than other parts of the country.

He added: “The military made it so to favour the north. We in Afenifere once campaigned for Buhari because he promised us restructuring but now he has disappointed us all including those who brought him to power in 2015. “The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo wanted a constitution that would make every region but this current Constitution is retarding the development of the regions. That is why Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring because each region was dependent with a clear autonomy.”

The nonagenarian also said to tackle the armed herders problems, there is a need to go back to the issue and analyse why it snowballed under the incumbent president. In his address, Dr. Baba- Ahmed said the future of Nigeria does not need both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said: “The North has paid the biggest price for the failure of President Buhari and nobody should attribute Buhari’s failure to northerners. The people in the northern parts of the country have the wrong person in office, because they are the first victims of the mis-governance of President Buhari.

“We campaigned against Buhari because he failed us. We paid the biggest price for Buhari’s failure and we northerners are not soft on Buhari. We support restructuring, equity and we want Nigeria resources shared fairly.” However, a former lawmaker, Uche Onyeagocha, called for the release of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba freedom fighter Mr. Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. He said Nigerians have been unfair to the minority ethnic groups, saying the leaders must recognise them as federating units. He said: “We must also understand whether we’re building Nigeria for Nigeria or Nigeria for Nigerians…”

