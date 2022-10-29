2023: North still in dilemma over who to back for Presidency

‘We won’t blindly support any of our own as we had done in the past’

North’ll back candidate whose priority is security, economic progress – Yakassai

Saturday Telegraph has gathered that stake-holders in the North-ern part of the country are in dilemma with respect to the candidate to back for next year’s Presidential poll.

Many gladiators in the region who spoke with our correspondent during the week expressed the resolve of opinion moulders in the North to ‘critically appraise’ the leading contenders for the nation’s number one seat before throwing the lot of the voters in the region to the preferred candidate.

From all indications, our correspondent gathered that the search radar of gladiators in the region is limited to the four main contenders for the post and they are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Con-gress (APC).

Others also being consid-ered include Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Findings reveal that though a series of ‘subtle’ consultations have been going on for some time, a discreet committee has been put together to explore the possibility of narrowing the choice of the region to one of these gladiators.

Sources in the know who spoke with our correspon-dent stated that the shadowy committee saddled with the task has set some criteria upon which the candidates would be appraised and ultimately come up with a choice that “would best serve the interest of the North in post-Buhari Presidency.”

One of the Sources who pleaded not to be mentioned told our correspondent that there might be a paradigm shift in the political direction of narrowing the choice of the region to only indigenes of the area.

“We have learnt our les-sons from the (President Muhammadu) Buhari Pres-idency and I know that the thinking in the North today as I speak is not to blindly support any of our own as we have done in the past but to consider all the op-tions available before taking a decision on the direction to follow,” the source who was once a presidential aide, stated.

When asked for the mem-bership of the committee and its terms of reference, he declined to name them, saying “I can’t possibly tell you that for strategic reasons but what I can tell you is to wait for the outcome of the work.”

Efforts to get the Spokes-man of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, to comment on the development proved abortive as his phone rang repeatedly without picking up.

Baba-Ahmed had hinted in the past that the various candidates would be scru-tinised before the region threw its support behind any of the candidates.

on the issue, a former Liai-son Officer to Late President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, who feigned igno-rance of the existence of the shadowy committee, added that he would support any candidate that would make priority the issues of securi-ty and economic progress of the country.

Yakassai who had in the past hinted of likely support for Tinubu said, “I want somebody who would look at all the problems of Nigeria and prioritise concrete solu-tions to the problems.”

